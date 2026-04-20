Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 20 Apr 2026 01:07

Paris Saint-Germain can give themselves a bigger cushion in the Ligue 1 title race when they welcome relegation-threatened Nantes to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

Over the weekend, Les Parisiens were beaten 2-1 by Lyon, putting them a point above Lens for first, while Nantes remain second from the bottom after drawing 1-1 with Brest on Sunday.

Match preview

Their destiny is in their own hands, though a fifth successive league title has not been so simple this time around, with the Parisian side narrowly in front of Lens with a game in hand.

Luis Enrique’s men will try to avoid suffering consecutive Ligue 1 defeats at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday for the first time since 2023.

The current Champions League semi-finalists could lose more than one league home game in a calendar year for the first time since that aforementioned year on Wednesday.

This team have a 100% record in the top-flight this season when leading at the half, with four of their five domestic defeats occurring when they were behind after 45 minutes.

Meanwhile they boast a 100% record in the league this season versus teams currently in the bottom three, posting three clean sheets in those four encounters.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in their last eight meetings with Nantes across all competitions, including a 1-0 triumph when the two last met at Stade de la Beaujoire earlier in the campaign.

© Imago / PsnewZ

The survival hopes of Nantes are fading fast, as they find themselves in the relegation zone, five points below Auxerre for the relegation playoffs with five matches remaining.

Their interim manager and former PSG boss Vahid Halilhodzic has his side currently nine points behind Nice for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1 next season.

Nantes are winless in their last five away matches in Ligue 1, but have collected a point in each of their previous two such games as the visitors.

Seven times in 2025-26, Les Canaris have failed to find the back of the net away from home in this competition, including those last three such outings.

They have not collected a single point this season against a team currently in the top three, scoring just one goal over that stretch.

While they have not beaten PSG at the Parc des Princes since 2022 (2-1), La Maison Jaune have points in two of their last three meetings against them in the top-flight.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A knee injury could keep Fabian Ruiz out of the PSG fold, Nuno Mendes is questionable with a knock, Desire Doue featured on Sunday despite getting hurt days earlier, as did Bradley Barcola, who was dealing with a sore ankle.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a consolation effort for them in the latter stages against Lyon, while Goncalo Ramos had his first-half penalty saved.

Nantes will likely be without Bahmed Deuff on Wednesday due to a lower back issue, Fabien Centonze is sidelined because of a cruciate ligament injury, Kelvin Amian has a sore groin and Dehmaine Tabibou will be suspended.

Mostafa Mohamed had the only goal for them against Brest on Sunday, only for his team to concede the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Beraldo; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Guilbert, Awaziem, Cozza, Machado; Coquelin; Guirassy, Leroux, Lepenant, Abline; Mohamed

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Nantes

For as stingy as Nantes have been defensively in recent outings, it is difficult to imagine they can keep PSG scoreless for 90 minutes, given the home side’s depth and the fact that they still have a lot to play for at this stage of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.