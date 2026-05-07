Champions League final 2026: Arsenal's path to European glory, strengths and how to hurt Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 May 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 00:39

Twenty years on from their 2006 Champions League final heartbreak against Barcelona, Arsenal are back in the showpiece of Europe’s elite competition, thanks to a Bukayo Saka-inspired 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, sealing a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

That result extended the Gunners’ unbeaten run in this season’s Champions League to 14 matches (W11, D3), including a flawless league-phase campaign that saw them finish top of the 36-team standings and secure what many viewed as a favourable route to the final.

Indeed, that hard work from the opening matchday ultimately paid off for Mikel Arteta’s men, who started every knockout round away from home, overcoming Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon before edging past an Atletico side that had eliminated Barcelona in the previous round.

Much has been made of Arsenal’s route to Budapest, with many still unconvinced by the Gunners’ credentials as genuine contenders to lift the trophy, largely due to their pragmatic approach in the knockout rounds, even against opponents they appeared superior to on paper.

Truth be told, the opposite side of the draw contained most of the competition’s heavyweights, with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain emerging as the final survivors from that brutal path following a thrilling 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Whichever side had advanced from that tie would likely have entered the final as favourites against Arsenal, but Sports Mole takes a look at the Gunners’ biggest strengths and how they can hurt PSG in Budapest.

What are Arsenal's biggest Champions League strengths?

© Iconsport / PA Images

For all the criticism surrounding Arsenal’s cautious style and perceived lack of authority as favourites, being the only unbeaten side left in the competition deserves enormous credit, especially considering that achievement has not come by accident.

The backbone of Arsenal’s European campaign has undoubtedly been their outstanding defensive structure, with the North London side conceding just six goals across 14 matches while also keeping a competition-high nine clean sheets.

Beyond those impressive defensive numbers, the Gunners have also developed a psychological resilience that allows them to remain composed when matches descend into tense battles of attrition, even without controlling possession for long periods.

That pragmatic evolution has transformed Arteta’s men into one of the competition’s most effective away sides, capable of soaking up sustained pressure in hostile environments before punishing opponents with ruthless efficiency in transition.

Their tactical flexibility has also become a major weapon, as Arsenal can alternate between an aggressive high press and a compact low block depending on the demands of the occasion, making them an extremely difficult side to consistently break down.

How Arsenal can hurt Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Exploit PSG's high defensive line with direct balls

Arsenal must view direct balls over the top as a key attacking weapon, particularly after Chelsea caused PSG problems during their Club World Cup meeting by bypassing the press with quick diagonal switches into wide areas.

The return of Kai Havertz is especially important in that regard, as the German’s aerial presence and intelligent movement were sorely missed during last season’s semi-final defeat, while his versatility also provides another option through the middle.

Viktor Gyokeres is meanwhile beginning to find his rhythm in North London, and his improving hold-up play was evident in the second leg against Atletico Madrid, where he repeatedly helped Arsenal relieve pressure and bring runners into attacking phases.

Set-pieces and the Gabriel Magalhaes factor

Set-pieces remain Arsenal’s great equaliser and could once again become a recurring issue for Luis Enrique’s side, particularly considering the volume of chances the Gunners generated from those situations during previous meetings between the two clubs.

During the early stages of last season's semi-final second leg, both a long throw-in and a separate dead-ball delivery created openings that the PSG backline struggled to clear convincingly.

Unlike last season's semi-final, Arsenal will also have Gabriel Magalhaes available, with the Brazilian centre-back offering a dominant aerial presence that PSG have historically struggled to contain inside crowded penalty areas.

Run at PSG through the middle

To genuinely unsettle PSG, Arsenal may occasionally need to abandon their safer passing patterns in favour of more aggressive and direct carries through midfield areas.

While the Gunners are often criticised for becoming predictable in possession, they will likely need moments of calculated risk through the centre of the pitch, either via line-breaking passes or powerful runs from deeper positions to bypass PSG’s intense press.

Evidence of that approach was visible during last season’s semi-final first leg, when Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly burst through the midfield line to create openings for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli, respectively, and similar moments could prove decisive again here.

Can Arsenal go one better at their second Champions League final?

© Imago

Just like they did against Barcelona in 2006, Arsenal head into this Champions League final as slight underdogs, although there is perhaps a greater sense this time that the Gunners are tactically equipped to compete at this level.

The North London club can also draw encouragement from recent examples involving English sides who suffered heartbreak in their first final appearance before eventually returning to conquer Europe.

Chelsea endured the agony of losing on penalties to Manchester United in Moscow in 2008, only to return four years later and lift the trophy in Munich after another dramatic shootout.

Similarly, Manchester City fell short against Chelsea in their maiden final appearance in 2021 before using that disappointment as fuel to finally secure their first Champions League title against Inter Milan in 2023.

Whether Arsenal can now follow that same path remains to be seen, but after years of rebuilding under Arteta, the Gunners travel to Budapest knowing they are just one victory away from achieving the greatest night in the club’s modern history.

