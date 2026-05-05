Arsenal (2) 1-0 (1) Atletico Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Saka secures Gunners' UCL final place

By Ellis Stevens | 05 May 2026 21:55

Arsenal booked their place in the Champions League final with a narrow 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory against Atletico Madrid in their semi-final encounter.

A hard-fought first half produced little attacking quality, but Arsenal did manage to take a lead into the break thanks to Bukayo Saka's close-range finish on the stroke of half-time, giving the Gunners a 2-1 aggregate advantage.

Atletico Madrid showed greater attacking intent throughout the second half, but despite giving Arsenal several scares, the Gunners held onto their lead and ultimately ensured their progression into the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta's side will now have to wait until tomorrow night to find out who they will face in the final, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain's semi-final clash still to be decided.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

There may have been a lack of attacking quality on show across the two legs, but Arsenal will not care, as the Gunners have booked their place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2005-06.

Arsenal were the more deserving of victory across the two legs, largely controlling possession and looking far more comfortable in defence than their Spanish opponents, while also vitally demonstrating the clinical edge to secure the triumph.

The Gunners may be relying on that defensive solidity once again in the final, where they will face the attacking excellence of either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, but Arteta's side have plenty of reason to be confident heading into that fixture.

Crucially, several players stood out in major moments to help lead them to victory, with Saka, Declan Rice, Gabriel and several others all having key involvements at either end of the pitch - and they will need that again if they are to win the final.

ARSENAL VS. ATLETICO MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Atletico Madrid (45th min, Arsenal 1-0 Atletico Madrid)

Bukayo Saka steers Arsenal in-front vs Atletico! ?? pic.twitter.com/FLF6cx3wcf — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) May 5, 2026

Saka hits Arsenal into the lead just before the break!

Viktor Gyokeres' clipped cross finds Leandro Trossard, who delays and fires an effort across goal.

Jan Oblak makes the initial save, but Saka is fastest to react and hits the ball into the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Arsenal's starboy has led his boyhood club into the Champions League final!

Saka is only newly back from injury, limited to 60 minutes today as a result, but the winger proved the difference in his time on the pitch, scoring the decisive goal to lead the Gunners into the final.

While the matchwinner is deserving of this award, Gabriel also deserves a mention, making several defensive involvements to help Arsenal defend and secure their victory.

ARSENAL VS. ATLETICO MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 54%-46% Atletico Madrid

Shots: Arsenal 13-9 Atletico Madrid

Shots on target: Arsenal 2-2 Atletico Madrid

Corners: Arsenal 5-2 Atletico Madrid

Fouls: Arsenal 10-13 Atletico Madrid

BEST STATS

Only Iker Casillas and Nwankwo Kanu (both four) have started more Champions League semi-final games as a teenager than Myles Lewis-Skelly (3). ? pic.twitter.com/vzNB9I2UjC — Squawka (@Squawka) May 5, 2026

14 - Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in 14 goals in 14 @ChampionsLeague appearances at the Emirates Stadium (9 goals, 5 assists). Differential. pic.twitter.com/kBJGDg9cni — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2026

Bukayo Saka's first half by numbers vs. Atletico:



3 duels won

2 touches in opp. box

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 successful take-on

1 tackle

1 foul won

1 chance created

1 goal



He LOVES #UCL nights at the Emirates. ? pic.twitter.com/3v4jJBmdrS — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 5, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Victory for Arsenal seals their place in the Champions League final, where they will face the winner of tomorrow's clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's dream of winning the Champions League trophy is denied once again, leaving Atletico Madrid with just four La Liga matches remaining in their season.