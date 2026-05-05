Man City transfer news: Barcelona 'extensively-tracking' forward linked with Etihad Stadium switch

By Darren Plant | 05 May 2026 16:57

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring any developments with the future of Bournemouth forward Junior Kroupi.

In his first campaign at the Vitality Stadium, the 19-year-old has solidified his reputation as one of the top prospects in world football.

A total of 12 goals have been scored in 30 Premier League appearances, making Bournemouth favourites for an historic European qualification.

However, Kroupi's performances have inevitably led to more admirers in his signature, including the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to Sky Sports News, Barcelona are also in the hunt for the France Under-21 international.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona hold interest in Kroupi deal

The report claims that Kroupi has been 'tracked extensively' by the Catalan giants ahead of a potential approach during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona allegedly view Kroupi as a long-term target, but it appears that they may struggle to get a deal over the line this summer.

Bournemouth are said to have no interest in cashing in on the starlet ahead of 2026-27 as they attempt to make further progress on the pitch.

Therefore, when it is unclear whether Robert Lewandowski will remain at Camp Nou, Barcelona officials may need to look elsewhere for a successor to the legendary Pole.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Can Bournemouth keep Kroupi this summer?

With Kroupi on a contract until 2030, a plan is in place to fend off interest in his signature.

That said, as a player who has already racked up 19 goals and three assists from 61 appearances in Ligue 1 and the Premier League, it would come as a surprise if Kroupi does not join a bigger club sooner rather than later.

A recent report suggested that Bournemouth will demand at least £60m if any club ups their interest in the player.

The South-coast outfit paid in the region of £10m when acquiring his services from Lorient last summer.

At this stage of his career, Kroupi may be prepared to stay at least one more season at the Vitality Stadium without agitating for a transfer.

Bournemouth chiefs will also want to minimalise further disruption when head coach Andoni Iraola is being replaced by Marco Rose and several key players have left the club over the past 12 months.