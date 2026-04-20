Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski renewal conditions 'revealed' amid contract uncertainty

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 18:19 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 18:23

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly been informed of the conditions that he would have to accept in order to sign a new contract at Barcelona.

The Poland international has once again been a regular for the Catalan giants this season, featuring on 40 occasions in all competitions, scoring 17 times and registering three assists.

The 37-year-old's current deal at Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June, and as it stands, the forward will be leaving Hansi Flick's team on a free transfer.

There is significant interest in Lewandowski from elsewhere, with clubs from the MLS and Saudi Arabia thought to be willing to pay him a substantial salary.

According to Marca, Lewandowski is facing a major decision over his future, as Barcelona have informed the striker of the new role that he would have to accept in order to stay.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Lewandowski's current contract at Barcelona will expire this summer

The report claims that the striker would have to accept a salary reduction of close to 50%, while he would also no longer be an undisputed starter.

Barcelona have also allegedly told Lewandowski that they are planning to sign a new striker this summer, with the veteran being asked to feature as a back-up next term.

Lewandowski will reportedly not make a final decision on his future until the end of the campaign, with Barcelona concluding their season against Valencia on May 24.

© Imago / NurPhoto

It is time for Lewandowski to leave Barcelona

Lewandowski has had a brilliant career, and his form for Barcelona has been exceptional, scoring 118 goals and registering 23 assists in 187 appearances in all competitions.

The forward has won six trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including two La Liga titles, and Flick's team are also well on course to win the 2025-26 La Liga trophy.

Lewandowski will be 38 at the start of the 2026-27 season, and there is no question that his minutes would be significantly reduced next term if he remains at Camp Nou.

The forward deserves to end his career on a high and being a key player for his club, so it is time for a change of scenery, with a switch to the MLS thought to be most appealing.

One of the best strikers of his generation, Lewandowski managed 103 goals in 187 matches for Borussia Dortmund before making the move to Bayern Munich, scoring 344 goals in 375 matches for the Munich giants ahead of a switch to Barcelona.