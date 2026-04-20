Nottingham Forest injury news: Vitor Pereira reveals 'bad injury' to key player as Premier League survival, Europa League hopes hit

By Darren Plant | 20 Apr 2026 17:17

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi may reportedly miss the rest of the season through injury.

Since his arrival at the City Ground in September 2023, the former Chelsea youngster has established himself as a key player.

A total of 19 goals and 10 assists have come from 113 appearances in all competitions, eight of those contributions coming in this season's Premier League and Europa League.

However, Forest were missing the 25-year-old for Sunday's comeback 4-1 victory over Burnley, a result which has strengthen the club's hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation.

As per the Daily Mail, there is now the strong possibility of the three-cap England international not featuring again during 2025-26.

© Imago / Sportimage

Pereira admits Hudson-Odoi injury concern

The report alleges that Forest are of the opinion that the attacker will be sidelined for at least the next five weeks.

Hudson-Odoi suffered a hamstring injury during the second half of last Thursday's victory over Porto in the Europa League.

Speaking after the win over Burnley, Pereira said: "It is a serious injury, it was very bad news for us.

“He had a scan and now it is trying to understand if it is possible for him to recover before the end of the season."

© Imago

Why Hudson-Odoi injury is major blow for Forest

Pereira is not short of options when it comes to the flank, with Dan Ndoye, Omari Hutchinson and Dilane Bakwa all like-for-like alternatives.

Nicolas Dominguez, James McAtee and Morgan Gibbs-White are also capable of deputising out wide if required, but Hudson-Odoi making 28 starts in the Premier League and Europa League highlights his importance to the team.

Since March 4, he has supplied three assists in the Premier League, against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa respectively.

Although other players could step up in his absence, Hudson-Odoi was arguably enjoying some of his best form in three years at the club.