Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Celta Vigo: Raphinha, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen latest

By Matt Law | 20 Apr 2026 08:53 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 08:54

Barcelona will be bidding to take a huge step towards winning the 2025-26 La Liga title when they tackle Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are currently nine points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, and they have won their last seven games in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Celta, who are sixth in the division, four points ahead of seventh-placed Real Sociedad.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Osasuna)

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury while representing Brazil during the March international break, and the attacker will be on the sidelines until the start of next month.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen remains on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year - the Denmark international's contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign, so he may have played his last game for the club.

Marc Bernal

© Imago / IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 22 (vs. Celta)

Bernal remains a doubt for the clash with Celta, as he battles to recover from an ankle issue that he suffered against Atletico in the league on April 4.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona do not have any suspension issues for this match.