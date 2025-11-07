Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Barcelona and Celta Vigo.

Barcelona will be bidding to remain in touch with La Liga leaders Real Madrid when they continue their domestic campaign with a clash away to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side, who are the reigning Spanish champions, will enter this match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the league phase of the Champions League.

Barcelona are second in the La Liga table, five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, although the gap could become eight points by the time that the Catalan side take to the field.

Celta, meanwhile, will enter this match in excellent form, having won each of their last five games in all competitions, but only two league wins have been secured at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the past meetings between the two sides ahead of what is shaping up to be an interesting battle in Spain's top flight this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 134

Celta Vigo wins: 28

Draws: 32

Barcelona wins: 74

Barcelona have tackled Celta on 134 occasions throughout history, and the Catalan outfit have been the dominant force in this fixture, posting 74 wins to Celta's 28, while 32 of their matches have finished level.

Lionel Messi is the all-time leading goalscorer in this match-up, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions against Celta during his time with Barcelona, while Laszlo Kubala, Cesar Rodriguez and Iago Aspas are joint-second on 11.

Barcelona won both La Liga matches between the two sides during the 2023-24 campaign, including a 2-1 victory in Vigo, but they did suffer a 2-1 defeat when the two teams locked horns at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in June 2023.

The Catalan side have won five of their last seven meetings in Spain's top flight, but Celta have posted two victories in their last nine La Liga fixtures, and the last game between the two sides in Vigo finished 2-2 in November 2024.

Barcelona were two goals ahead and cruising, only for the home side to score twice in the latter stages to secure a point, but the Catalan giants gained revenge in the reverse fixture, recording a 4-3 victory in a blockbuster affair in April 2025.

In La Liga, the two sides have met 118 times, with Barcelona leading the head-to-head record 67 victories to Celta's 23, while there have also been 28 draws in Spain's top flight.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 19, 2025: Barcelona 4-3 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Nov 23, 2024: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 17, 2024: Celta Vigo 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 23, 2023: Barcelona 3-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Jun 04, 2023: Celta Vigo 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 09, 2022: Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

May 10, 2022: Barcelona 3-1 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Nov 06, 2021: Celta Vigo 3-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

May 16, 2021: Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Oct 01, 2020: Celta Vigo 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jun 27, 2020: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Nov 09, 2019: Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

May 04, 2019: Celta Vigo 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2018: Barcelona 2-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Apr 17, 2018: Celta Vigo 2-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 11, 2018: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo (Copa del Rey Fifth Round)

Jan 04, 2018: Celta Vigo 1-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Fifth Round)

Dec 02, 2017: Barcelona 2-2 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Mar 04, 2017: Barcelona 5-0 Celta Vigo (La Liga)

Oct 02, 2016: Celta Vigo 4-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

