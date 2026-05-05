Barcelona transfer news: Alessandro Bastoni stance leaves Blaugrana fuming

By Axel Clody | 05 May 2026 10:50

Negotiations between Barcelona and Inter Milan over Alessandro Bastoni have hit a deadlock in recent days, and not because of a lack of interest. The defender remains the absolute priority for the Catalan club, but the player's own conduct during the process has started to cause unease behind the scenes at the Camp Nou.

For months, the picture seemed clear: Bastoni was open to the move and Barcelona were simply waiting for the right moment to push harder in the negotiations. However, the conclusion of the Italian season changed the dynamic. A key figure in the Nerazzurri's Serie A title-winning campaign, the defender strengthened his bond with Inter Milan and, by all accounts, his doubts.

Lifting the Scudetto carried emotional weight. Bastoni does not hide his attachment to the Italian club, nor his relationship with the supporters. That emotional component, combined with sporting and contractual stability — he is tied down until 2028 — has put the brakes on any more decisive move towards Spain.

Lack of 'pressure' from Bastoni unsettles Blaugrana

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The central point of Catalan frustration is not exactly the indecision, but the stance. Internally, the assessment is that Bastoni and his entourage have not done enough to unblock the deal. Barcelona were expecting a clearer gesture from the player, particularly in the sense of pressing Inter Milan into reducing the asking price for his transfer.

Spanish newspaper Sport summed up the situation as follows: "According to reports, the Catalan club are somewhat disappointed with Bastoni and his representatives because, so far, they have not pushed hard enough to lower the asking price, which could complicate negotiations and prevent the deal from going through. Bastoni is a priority, but the club are not willing to pay an exorbitant price."

This lack of action carries weight. Barcelona were counting on a strategic move from the player after the end of the Italian season, something common in negotiations of this magnitude, but it did not happen.

The reading is straightforward: without internal pressure, Inter Milan have no reason to soften their stance. And the Italian club's position is firm. Sporting director Piero Ausilio set the tone himself when addressing the defender's future.

"Bastoni? We have not received any offer for Bastoni. He is a valuable player for Inter and for Italy, a strong player, an incredible player, and we want him to stay."

With a long-term contract and the status of a key player, Inter Milan are working with high figures — in the region of £51m — and are showing no rush to negotiate. It remains to be seen how Barcelona will act in the coming weeks.

Bastoni between desire and convenience

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

The deadlock reveals a classic clash between sporting ambition and practical convenience. Bastoni remains open to the idea of playing for Barcelona, but not at any price, particularly an emotional one. Inter Milan, meanwhile, are negotiating with the calm of a club whose asset is well protected and highly valued.

On the Catalan side, time is starting to influence decisions. While Bastoni remains the priority target, the Blaugrana are already monitoring alternatives in the market. Even so, the plan is to push the dossier to the limit.

There is also the possibility of including players in the negotiation to reduce the financial impact, a strategy that could unlock formal talks in the coming days.

In the end, the deal depends less on figures and more on attitude. If Bastoni truly wants to wear the Barcelona shirt, he will have to step out of his comfort zone and push behind the scenes. Otherwise, the trend is for him to remain where he already feels at home, which would cost the Blaugrana a target viewed as the ideal man for the role.