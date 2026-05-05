Preview: Lens vs Nantes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 05 May 2026 21:26

Needing a win to maintain their slim hopes of surviving relegation, Nantes will travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis for a date with Lens on Friday.

A 1-1 draw versus Nice on Saturday has Les Sang et Or in second, six points below Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, while Nantes stunned Marseille 3-0 but remain in 17th.

Match preview

They hung in there for a lot longer than many expected, but at this stage, it will take a lot of good fortune for Lens to overtake PSG and win the title.

Pierre Sage’s men have dropped points in three of their last four league outings and could go winless in three straight top-flight games on Friday for the first time all season.

That said, two of their final three matches in this competition take place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where this team have won 13 of their last 14 domestic affairs.

Winning this upcoming match would ensure their Ligue 1 title aspirations remain intact heading into next week’s pivotal clash with PSG.

The Coupe de France finalists require just a single point on Friday to guarantee themselves a spot in the League Phase of next season’s Champions League, while a win and a Lyon loss would assure them second place at worst.

In their previous six top-flight home matches against Nantes, Les Sang et Or have earned at least a point, winning on five of those occasions.

© Imago / PsnewZ

There is still life at Nantes for now, as they picked up their fifth triumph of the campaign on Saturday at home to OM.

That was the first victory for Vahid Halilhodzic in his second stint as manager, putting them five points below Auxerre for the relegation playoff spot.

At this stage, that is the only chance they have of remaining in Ligue 1 beyond this season, leaving them with one option between now and the end of the season, to win.

Failing to do so on Friday would end any hope they have of surviving, while they need Nice to defeat Auxerre on Sunday to avoid automatic descent into Ligue 2.

Nantes have points in two of their previous three away matches in this competition, capturing just two victories outside of Stade de la Beaujoire this season.

Four times this year, La Maison Jaune have conceded a goal in second-half stoppage time with points in their grasp, coming away with nothing on three of those occasions.

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Nantes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

A hamstring strain may keep Regis Gurtner out of the Lens fold, Kyllian Antonio has a sore foot, Jonathan Gradit is dealing with a lower leg fracture, Nidal Celik has a knock, while Saud Abdulhamid, Adrien Thomasson and Mamadou Sangare will be suspended.

Allan Saint-Maximin gave them the lead against Nice on the hour mark, only for Robin Risser to concede six minutes before the 90.

Over at Nantes, Kelvin Amian and former Lens left-back Deiver Machado have knocks, Fabien Centonze is out with a cruciate ligament tear and Tylel Tati remains a doubt with a leg issue.

Ignatius Ganago, Remy Cabella and Matthis Abline each netted in the second half last weekend, while Patrik Calrgren made seven stops for the clean sheet in place of Anthony Lopes.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Ganiou, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Bulatovic, Haidara, Udol; Thauvin, Saint-Maximin; Edouard

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Carlgren; Guilbert, Awaziem, Cozza, Youssef; Lepenant, Sissoko; Kaba, Abline, Cabella; Ganago

We say: Lens 2-0 Nantes

Even with some key players unavailable, we trust Lens will shut down a desperate Nantes side who lack consistency and have struggled to find the back of the net as visitors all year.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.