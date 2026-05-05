Team News: Bayern Munich vs. PSG injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 05 May 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 20:00

The second leg of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final - taking place at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night - has a lot to live up to after last week's extraordinary first encounter.

Luis Enrique's holders staved off a Bayern fightback to emerge 5-4 winners, although a one-goal lead is hardly comfortable at a ground where the Bundesliga champions have scored at least three goals in each of their last seven games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of the fixture.

BAYERN MUNICH

Out: Serge Gnabry (thigh)

Doubtful: Lennart Karl (thigh), Raphael Guerreiro (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

PSG

Out: Achraf Hakimi (hamstring), Lucas Chevalier (hand)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia