Preview: Strasbourg vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 05 May 2026 19:25

RC Strasbourg will be looking to produce another famous European comeback when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Stade de la Meinau on Thursday evening in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final.

The French side trail by a single goal from the first leg and will be desperate to overturn that deficit in front of their own supporters, with a place in the club’s first-ever European final the prize on offer.

Match preview

Strasbourg did not offer a great deal in the opening leg of this Conference League semi-final, and the French side were fortunate to come away from that first encounter only a goal down - a narrow margin that at least keeps their hopes of reaching the final very much alive.

There were few positives to take from the first leg, yet the most significant one is that Strasbourg remain in this tie, and Gary O’Neil’s side will be well aware of what is possible when they perform to their capabilities at the Stade de la Meinau.

The hosts finished top of the Conference League league phase and have won three of their five home games in the competition, with both exceptions ending in draws rather than defeats - a record that underlines the fortress-like quality of the Meinau in European football this season.

The most vivid illustration of what Strasbourg are capable of on home soil came in the quarter-final second leg, when they produced a stunning 4-0 victory over Mainz, having lost 2-0 in Germany.

Domestic form, however, is a concern for O’Neil heading into Thursday’s fixture, with Strasbourg having lost five of their last seven matches across all competitions, including three consecutive home defeats since beating Mainz in the Conference League quarter-final.

The French side were beaten 2-1 by Toulouse at the Stade de la Meinau at the weekend, though O’Neil made seven changes to his starting lineup for that fixture, resting key players with Thursday’s second leg clearly the priority.

Conceding at least twice in each of those recent home losses will be a source of anxiety for the coaching staff, and Strasbourg will need to be considerably more defensively disciplined on Thursday if they are to keep their European ambitions alive.

The expectation is that Strasbourg will be a much-improved side compared to last Thursday’s first-leg display, and with the backing of their home support and the memory of the Mainz comeback fresh in their minds, they retain a genuine belief that they can turn this tie around.

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Rayo Vallecano arrive in Strasbourg in reasonable shape, having secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Getafe in La Liga at the weekend to ease any lingering domestic concerns and shift their full focus to Thursday’s second leg.

Inigo Perez also rotated his squad for that fixture, suggesting the visitors are similarly treating this Conference League semi-final as their primary objective as the season reaches its climax.

The Spanish side hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, courtesy of Alemao’s goal, and while that lead is slender, it means Rayo need only avoid defeat in Strasbourg to reach a European final for the first time in the club’s history.

There will be some frustration in the Rayo camp that the lead is not more substantial, but they will take encouragement from the fact that they are in front - and they have previous experience of navigating the latter stages of this competition.

That experience, however, also carries a cautionary note, with Rayo having lost second-leg fixtures in each of their last two knockout rounds, falling to Samsunspor and AEK Athens respectively, suggesting they are not immune to the pressure of defending a first-leg advantage.

Their away record across all competitions has also been a weakness, with 10 of their 12 La Liga defeats coming on the road, and they lost three consecutive away games before the weekend win at Getafe restored some confidence in their travelling performances.

Rayo are unbeaten in four matches across all competitions since their 3-1 quarter-final second-leg defeat at AEK Athens, winning three and drawing one during that run, and they will be hoping that momentum carries them through what promises to be an intense and dramatic evening in Alsace.

This will be only the second competitive meeting between these two clubs, with the first having ended in a 1-0 home victory for Rayo in the first leg - making Thursday’s second leg a genuinely open contest with the prospect of a first European final for either club providing all the motivation required.

Strasbourg Conference League form:

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Strasbourg form (all competitions):

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Rayo Vallecano Conference League form:

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Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Strasbourg could be without Guela Doue, who has been sidelined with a virus and missed both the first leg against Rayo and the weekend defeat to Toulouse.

Aaron Anselmino is out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, while Valentin Barco remains doubtful with an ankle problem ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

Joaquin Panichelli has also been ruled out for the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in March, adding to the list of absentees O’Neil must manage for the biggest game of Strasbourg’s European campaign.

O’Neil is expected to restore the majority of his key players after making seven changes for the Toulouse defeat, with the likes of Julio Enciso, Diego Moreira and Martial Godo all pushing for recalls to the starting lineup.

Rayo will be without Luiz Felipe for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury, though the visitors will be boosted by the availability of captain Isi Palazon, whose seven-match ban applies only to La Liga and does not carry over to UEFA competition.

Perez is also expected to recall several of his first-choice players after rotating the squad for the Getafe win.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Hogsberg, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; Ouattara, El Mourabet; Moreira, Nanasi, Godo; Enciso

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Chavarria; Ciss, Palazon, Valentin, Lopez; De Frutos, Akhomach; Alemao

We say: Strasbourg 2-1 Rayo Vallecano (Strasbourg win on Penalties)

Strasbourg’s home record in this competition and the memory of their stunning Mainz comeback make them dangerous opponents, and the backing of the Stade de la Meinau crowd should drive them to a positive start.

Rayo’s experience in second legs, however, and the quality of their attacking threat mean this tie is far from settled - but we back Strasbourg to edge a tight contest and advance to the final on penalties

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.