Preview: Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 05 May 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 18:46

Independiente Rivadavia will welcome Fluminense to the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas for a Copa Libertadores Group C encounter, with the hosts aiming to take a giant step toward qualification while the visitors fight to keep their campaign alive.

The Argentine side sit top of the group with a perfect record after three matches, while the Brazilian giants are rooted to the bottom and face the real prospect of an early exit if they fail to secure a positive result in Mendoza.

Match preview

Independiente Rivadavia come into this fixture on the brink of a historic achievement, with victory here potentially putting them within touching distance of qualification in their first-ever Copa Libertadores campaign.

The Mendoza-based club have been one of the standout stories of the tournament so far, collecting nine points from a possible nine and matching a historic feat previously achieved only by River Plate in 1966 and Estudiantes in 1968 — winning their opening three group matches.

Their most impressive result came in the reverse fixture, where they secured a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory away at the Maracana, showing both character and attacking quality on the continental stage.

That result was followed by a commanding 4-1 win over Deportivo La Guaira, taking their tally to seven goals scored in three matches, underlining their efficiency in the final third.

Domestically, Independiente Rivadavia are also in excellent form, currently on a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with eight wins and two draws. Their most recent outing saw them draw 1-1 with Aldosivi, although coach Alfredo Berti rotated heavily with this decisive clash in mind.

Back on home soil, with a full-strength lineup expected and strong support in Mendoza, the hosts will be confident of maintaining their momentum and edging closer to the knockout stages.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Fluminense, in stark contrast, arrive under immense pressure - the 2023 Libertadores champions have endured a difficult group-stage campaign, picking up just one point from their opening three matches.

Their run began with a goalless draw against Deportivo La Guaira, followed by a home defeat to Rivadavia and a 2-0 loss away to Bolivar at altitude — a sequence that has left them bottom of the group with only one goal scored and four conceded.

Luis Zubeldia’s side have at least shown more consistency domestically, sitting third in the Brazilian Championship with 26 points from 14 matches; however, their preparations for this clash were dented by a 2-0 defeat to Internacional last time out, a match in which several key players were rested.

With qualification no longer entirely in their hands, Fluminense must now chase maximum points while hoping for favorable results elsewhere, making this a must-win encounter in every sense.

Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores form:

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Independiente Rivadavia form (all competitions):

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Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

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Fluminense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Independiente Rivadavia head into this match with a fully fit squad, having rested all their starters in the draw against Aldosivi to ensure maximum freshness for this decisive Libertadores clash.

Key figures such as Alex Arce and Sartori are expected to return to the starting lineup, supported by a midfield that has combined defensive solidity with attacking transitions throughout the campaign.

Fluminense, meanwhile, receive a boost with the return of Lucho Acosta after a knee injury, although he is expected to feature from the bench with limited minutes.

Luciano is fit and available, while Nonato has also returned to contention after a lengthy absence. However, the visitors will be without Facundo Bernal due to suspension, and Matheus Martinelli remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Independiente Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Bolcato; Bonifacio, Villalba, Studer, Gomez; Fernandez, Bottari, Florentin, Sartori; Villa, Arce

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Guga, Jemmes, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Alisson, Savarino, Canobbio, Soteldo; Castillo

We say: Independiente Rivadavia 1-0 Fluminense

Independiente Rivadavia have all the momentum heading into this clash, combining strong form, home advantage and a perfect record in the group stage.

Fluminense, while still dangerous, are under pressure and have struggled for consistency in the competition, particularly away from home. Given the contrasting trajectories, the hosts appear well placed to edge a tight contest and move closer to a historic qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.