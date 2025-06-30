Sports Mole previews Thursday's Copa Argentina round of 32 clash between Platense and Independiente Rivadavia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Platense and Independiente Rivadavia are set to come together on Thursday morning in the round of 32 in Copa Argentina.

The hosts defeated Argentino de Quilmes 2-0 in the prior round, while the visitors progressed to this stage after a 1-0 win against Estudiantes de Buenos Aires in the last round.

Match preview

Platense have made history in 2025, as Favio Orsi led the team to a victory in the Torneo Apertura final - beating Club Atletico Huracan 1-0.

That victory was Platense's first league title in 120 years of existence and means the side are now set to compete in the Copa Libertadores in 2026 for the first time.

Platense experienced a difficult run to the final, having to defeat Racing Club 1-0 in the round of 16, River Plate 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals and San Lorenzo 1-0 in the semifinals before triumphing in the final.

Now aiming to maintain that form and carry it into the Copa Argentina, Platense will take on Rivadavia in the round of 32 of the competition.

Their opponents, Rivadavia, are also enjoying a strong run of results heading into this game, having suffered just one defeat in their last eight games across all competitions.

That defeat was, however, a 1-0 loss to CA Independiente in the round of 16 of the Torneo Apertura, meaning they are aiming to bounce back with a win here.

The visitors will be looking to draw confidence from their recent record against Platense, as Rivadavia have won three of their last five meetings.

However, Rivadavia did lose 2-0 at home in their last meeting with Platense, while they were held to a 0-0 draw in their last away meeting with the team.

Platense ALL Comps

W L W W W W

Rivadavia ALL Comps

D W W W W L

Team News

The hosts will be without the services of Jonathan Bay for this clash due to a cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out until at least October.

Augusto Lotti may also be a doubt for Platense after the striker was taken off with an injury in the Apertura final, meaning Ignacio Schor may partner Ronaldo Martinez up front.

As for the visitors, Alfredo Berti should have a fully fit squad available for Thursday's Copa Argentina round of 32 clash, with no fresh injury concerns.

Fabrizio Sartori is in superb goalscoring form heading into this encounter, as the striker has netted three goals in his last five games, and the forward should partner captain Sebastian Villa in forward areas.

Platense possible starting lineup:

Cozzani; Saborido, Vazquez, Salomon, Silva; Mainero, Herrera, Picco, Taborda; Schor, Martinez

Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Centurion; Gomez, Villalba, Studer, Valenti; Cardillo, Bottari, Amarfil; Fernandez; Sartori, Villa

We say: Platense 2-1 Rivadavia

Rivadavia may have a strong record against Platense in recent times, but the hosts will still be boosted by their recent tournament victory, and we believe they will continue their momentum with another win here.

