Anthony Gordon: European giants 'learn' Newcastle United winger's asking price

By Seye Omidiora | 05 May 2026 19:53

Newcastle United are reportedly facing a challenge to retain the services of Anthony Gordon as interest from Europe's elite continues to mount ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies have endured a difficult domestic campaign under Eddie Howe, but the form of their star winger has remained a rare positive for the Tyneside hierarchy.

Gordon has established himself as one of the most explosive wide players in the Premier League since his arrival from Everton in January 2023.

The 25-year-old has also made a major impact on the continental stage, notably netting 10 times during a productive Champions League campaign.

However, the prospect of a high-profile exit now looms large as the club balances the need for reinvestment with the desire to keep their most valuable assets.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona 'intensify pursuit' of Gordon

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

According to reports from Sky Sports Germany via The Independent, Bayern Munich have officially presented the England international's representatives with the terms of a potential five-year contract.

The Bundesliga giants are keen to bolster their attacking options under Vincent Kompany but remain cautious regarding the substantial valuation placed on the attacker.

Simultaneously, Gordon's agents have reportedly been spotted in discussions with Barcelona's director of football, Deco, as the Catalan club searches for a permanent successor to the departing Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle are understood to be holding out for a fee in the region of £80m, representing a significant profit on their initial £40m investment, rising to £45m with add-ons.

Why Gordon is a reported target for European heavyweights

© Imago / APL

The reported interest in Gordon reflects his emergence as a reliable goalscorer at the highest level, evidenced by his clinical finishing against top-tier opposition earlier this term.

Newcastle's star winger offers a unique blend of high-speed dribbling and defensive work rate that appeals to managers looking to implement a modern pressing system.

For Barcelona, his arrival would provide a younger, more dynamic alternative to the exiting Rashford, while Bayern view him as a quality addition in the wide areas.

However, Newcastle's refusal to lower their £80m valuation could prove to be a major stumbling block for clubs navigating their own financial constraints.