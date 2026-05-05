Preview: Universidad Catolica vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 05 May 2026 19:47 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 19:50

Thursday's clash between Universidad Catolica and Cruzeiro brings together two of South America's most storied clubs, with both sides under pressure in a finely poised group.

In the tightly contested Group D of the Copa Libertadores, every detail could prove decisive in the fight for a place in the knockout rounds.

The sides meet at the Claro Arena in Santiago, Chile. Catolica are banking on home advantage and recent consistency, while Cruzeiro seek to overcome a spell of inconsistency at a critical moment in their campaign.

Match preview

Universidad Catolica lead Group D with six points from three games—two wins and one defeat—having scored five goals and conceded four.

The three-way tie with Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro makes tiebreakers decisive, and that is where the Chileans hold an edge: they have scored three goals in head-to-head matches among the three clubs, compared to two for each rival.

Their campaign has been built on resilience. After losing to Boca Juniors, Catolica bounced back with wins over Cruzeiro (2–1, with goals from Justo Gianni and Jimmy Martínez) and Barcelona (2–1, with Zampedri and Clemente Montes).

With this fixture in mind, head coach Daniel Oscar Garnero rested his first-team players in the 2–2 draw with Universidad Concepcion in the Copa de la Liga. He is expected to field a full-strength side at home, fully aware of how much a positive result would boost their round-of-16 hopes.

In attack, Fernando Zampedri remains the focal point, with 18 goals in 2025—including six in his last ten appearances. Alongside Justo Gianni and Clemente Montes, he forms a forward line that has already netted five times in this Libertadores campaign—boosted by home advantage.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro sit third in the group with six points, three goals scored, and a +1 goal difference—the same as Catolica, but with fewer goals in direct head-to-head matches.

That leaves the Foxes outside the qualification spots, currently holding only the place that leads to the Copa Sudamericana—making this game a virtual must-win.

Pressure has been compounded by a 3–1 derby defeat to Atletico Mineiro last Saturday, ending a run of wins over Remo and Boca Juniors. Manager Artur Jorge admitted the team lost emotional control and has called for a strong response ahead of the trip to Chile.

In the Brasileiro, Cruzeiro have 16 points and sit 15th, close to the relegation zone—making May a decisive month on two fronts.

A win in Chile would put Cruzeiro back in the direct fight for qualification and could completely change the group's dynamics.

However, a defeat would leave them needing to win both remaining games—including a trip to La Bombonera—to keep any realistic hope of reaching the last 16.

Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores form:

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Universidad Catolica form (all competitions):

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Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Universidad Catolica have one key doubt in midfield: Fernando Zuqui is recovering from a respiratory infection, and his availability is uncertain. A regular in Garnero's system, his presence or absence could directly affect the side's shape.

Aside from that uncertainty, the rest of the squad is available and well-rested. The coaching staff rotated key players in the last domestic fixture to prioritise this Libertadores tie, and the team is expected to line up close to full strength, with Fernando Zampedri as the main attacking focal point.

Cruzeiro have confirmed injury absentees, including Cassio and Marquinhos, both sidelined with knee problems. Left-back Kauã Prates is also out, which reduces defensive options and raises concerns in that area.

In addition, Matheus Henrique, Gerson, and Matheus Pereira are all one yellow card away from suspension, which could further affect the squad for subsequent rounds—a further headache for the coaching staff amid a gruelling fixture schedule.

Universidad Catolica possible starting lineup:

Bernedo; Gonzalez, Ampuero, Diaz, Mena; Valencia; Montes, Zuqui, Cuevas, Gianni; Zampedri

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Bruno, Jesus, Kaiki; Romero, Gerson, Pereira, Christian; Arroyo, Jorge

We say: Universidad Catolica 2-1 Cruzeiro

Universidad Catolica play at home at the Claro Arena—a venue where they are comfortable—and arrive in form, having already beaten Cruzeiro at the Mineirao earlier in the group. The Chileans appear to have Cruzeiro's number in this edition of the Libertadores.

Cruzeiro are experiencing inconsistency in the Brasileiro and tend to struggle in hostile environments. Catolica have attacking quality and should be able to exploit the spaces Artur Jorge's side often leave on the counterattack.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.