Xavi to Chelsea: Blues hierarchy ‘make decision’ on appointing ex-Barcelona head coach

By Seye Omidiora | 05 May 2026 20:18

Chelsea are reportedly not expected to pursue Xavi Hernandez as their next permanent head coach.

Following Liam Rosenior's sacking last month, BluCo are now searching for their fifth permanent boss since taking the reins in 2022.

The Blues have suffered a dramatic collapse in domestic form, culminating in a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Monday evening.

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane has been tasked with overseeing the final fixtures of a dismal campaign that has left the West Londoners languishing in ninth position.

While the club remain focused on an upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City, the board are reportedly conducting a thorough audit of potential candidates to lead a summer rebuild.

Chelsea 'rule out' Xavi move despite reported formative contact

© Imago

According to a report by journalist Ben Jacobs, representatives of former Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez have suggested that Chelsea recently made a formative approach to the Spaniard.

The 46-year-old has been on hiatus since leaving Catalonia in 2024 and is understood to be privately open to a Premier League challenge.

However, despite these claims from the manager's camp, the Blues are reportedly not expected to proceed with any formal negotiations for the legendary midfielder at this stage.

Instead, the hierarchy is believed to be prioritising a three-man shortlist consisting of Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola.

Xavi Hernandez side insist Chelsea have made a formative approach and is open to a move to England.



However, my understanding is Chelsea are not expected to proceed. Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola all under serious consideration and Xavi, for now, ruled out by… pic.twitter.com/mKZzCWaOT8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 5, 2026

While Xavi remains an intriguing option given his previous success in La Liga, senior officials are currently leaning towards alternative profiles who align more closely with their immediate tactical requirements.

What are Chelsea looking for in their next managerial appointment?

© Imago / IPS

The reported decision to overlook Xavi in favour of candidates such as Alonso or Iraola reflects a growing desire for a manager with specific technical experience or a proven Premier League pedigree.

Alonso is believed to remain a primary target for the West Londoners despite a testing spell at Real Madrid, with his reputation as an elite coach still intact following his historic invincible season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, the availability of Iraola and the contract uncertainty surrounding Silva at Fulham provide the board with viable options who have already demonstrated an ability to compete in the English top flight.

Given that the Chelsea squad have struggled with tactical cohesion during a season of constant transition, the club need a leader who can establish a clear and durable identity.