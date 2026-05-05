Worrying Kylian Mbappe rumours 'emerge' before El Clasico as Real Madrid 'tensions' come under the spotlight

By Seye Omidiora | 05 May 2026 20:46 , Last updated: 05 May 2026 20:46

Kylian Mbappe and his teammates are rumoured to be on a collision course over the forward's off-field behaviour.

Despite the team's collective struggles — they are set to go trophyless for a second season in a row — individual output has remained high, with the Frenchman maintaining a strong goalscoring record in year two in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe scored 44 goals in his debut season, but is just three goals behind that tally (41), having played 18 fewer games than in 2024-25 (59).

However, reports of a fractured dressing room have now emerged, threatening to derail the club's preparations for the upcoming El Clasico.

Mbappe 'at odds' with Real teammates over recent conduct

© Imago / Pressinphoto

A report from L'Equipe via GOAL says Mbappe is currently facing significant backlash from teammates and staff due to his recent off-pitch behaviour.

The France international has allegedly been granted specific privileges that have caused friction among a squad already dealing with poor domestic results.

Incidents of lateness to team functions and reported disrespect toward training ground staff have seriously displeased senior figures within the club.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is said to have bypassed the club's medical department to contact president Florentino Perez directly regarding his treatment, following controversy over a knee-scan mix-up.

This rumoured isolation has apparently seen the forward distance himself from the wider group, only maintaining close ties with his fellow countrymen.

Will internal friction impact the upcoming Clasico result?

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The timing of these allegations is particularly problematic for Alvaro Arbeloa as he prepares for a must-win clash with Barcelona.

While Mbappe has scored 41 goals across all competitions this season, his reported clashes with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior suggest a lack of cohesion.

A controversial weekend trip to Italy has further alienated a fanbase that expects total focus ahead of a meeting with their bitter rivals.

If Arbeloa cannot mend these interpersonal rifts, the tactical plan for Sunday is likely to suffer against a motivated Catalan side keen to claim the title against their fierce rivals.