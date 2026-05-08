Preview: Angers vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 May 2026 00:04

Strasbourg will try to maintain their narrow hopes of qualifying for Europe in Ligue 1 when they travel to Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday for a date with Angers.

A 3-1 defeat versus Auxerre last week dropped Les Scoistes down to 13th in the table, while Strasbourg fell to eighth, losing 2-1 against Toulouse.

Match preview

Their place in Ligue 1 beyond this season is already assured, and Angers have been playing in a nonchalant fashion, as if they have nothing to play for.

Alexandre Dujeux’s men have dropped points in seven successive top-flight affairs, and this weekend could equal their longest losing run of the competition this season (three matches).

This team, which allowed a goal or fewer in 11 of their 2025 league fixtures in this campaign, have given up two or more seven times this year.

Angers have points in two of their previous three home outings in Ligue 1, but on Saturday could suffer consecutive top-flight defeats at Stade Raymond Kopa for the second time in 2026.

If they can win one of their final two league games, they will surpass their points total from the previous campaign (36).

Two of their previous three competitive matches against Strasbourg ended in Angers' favour, including their last home outing a season ago (2-1).

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Mathematically, there is still hope for Strasbourg to earn a spot in Europe next season, though their chances of getting there appear to be fading.

Gary O’Neil has seen his side win three of their last four matches in Ligue 1, though eight points currently separate them from Monaco for a place in the Conference League.

Anything besides maximum points from here on out would see them finish below those European positions in 2025-26, and they must win out to equal their number of victories domestically from the previous campaign (16).

They are four points away from reaching the 50-point plateau for a second successive season, with this team earning points in four straight away matches in this competition.

In four of their last five league games as the visitors, Strasbourg have conceded the opening goal but fought back to avoid defeat, winning on those previous two occasions.

On Sunday, the Alsace club could win for a fourth time in their last five visits to Stade Raymond Kopa, with that last such triumph occurring in 2022 (3-2).

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Due to a sore knee, Marius Courcoul will be doubtful for Angers this weekend, Harouna Djibirin has an ankle issue, Yassin Belkhdim is questionable because of a forearm injury and Amine Sbai will be suspended.

Goduine Koyalipou converted a penalty in the latter stages of their defeat to Auxerre, the first of the campaign for the man on loan from Lens.

Over at Strasbourg, top goalscorer Joaquin Panichelli is out with a cruciate ligament tear, Emmanuel Emegha has a sore leg, Guele Doue is questionable with the flu, Valentin Barco is unlikely to play due to a tender ankle, as is Aaron Anselmino because of a hamstring strain.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw had the opening goal for them last Sunday, though his second of the Ligue 1 campaign was not enough for them to earn points against Toulouse.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Louer, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; van den Boomen, Belkebla; Mouton, Capelle, Koyalipou; Peter

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Omobamidele, Hogsberg, Doukoure, Oyedele; Amo-Ameyaw, El Mourabet, Ouattara, Enciso; Nanasi, Moreira

We say: Angers 0-2 Strasbourg

It feels as though Angers are already on holidays, while Strasbourg should have a lot more urgency and eagerness to get a result this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.