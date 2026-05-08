Man United transfer news: Final Cole Palmer decision reached as 'unsettled' Chelsea star's price revealed ahead of summer

By Lewis Nolan | 08 May 2026 00:08 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 00:08

Manchester United have opted against signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a considerable period of success under interim boss Michael Carrick, with the club's latest win a 3-2 victory against Liverpool at Old Trafford last weekend in the Premier League.

That triumph confirmed the team's return to the Champions League, and the added finances from playing against Europe's best will no doubt help the club attract top talent in the transfer market.

United have been linked with a number of star players, including Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer, who may not be satisfied by the prospect of the Blues finishing outside of the top five.

The Mirror claim that Palmer would cost at least £90m in terms of a transfer fee, and with the 24-year-old currently on a contract at Chelsea until 2033 worth £150,000-a-week, United have ultimately decided against bringing him to Old Trafford.

Cole Palmer future: Do Man United need another forward this summer?

There will come a time when Man United will have to replace the goals and creativity of Bruno Fernandes, but trying to bring in someone such as Palmer this summer could cause several issues.

The Chelsea star has either operated as a 10 or as a winger on the right with freedom to move inside the pitch, but his place in the team would leave the future of Bryan Mbeumo in doubt.

COLE PALMER 20256-26 STATS Matches: 30 Starts: 25 Goals: 10 Non-penalty Goals: 5 Assists: 3

United focused on reinforcing their attack in the summer of 2024, signing Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and it may benefit the club to allow their forwards to settle into life at Old Trafford rather than to add another star to their attacking ranks.

It should be noted that there are also concerns about Palmer's form considering he has only scored four non-penalty goals this season in the league, and signing him off the back of a poor campaign could be risky.

© Imago / Action Plus

What does Michael Carrick need in the summer transfer window?

The key area for United to work on will be midfield given Casemiro will leave the club in the summer, while Manuel Ugarte could also move on.

Kobbie Mainoo's performances have been strong in the middle of the pitch, but bringing in somone such as Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba would help add an extra level of physicality that the Englishman lacks.

The Red Devils will almost certainly need at least two midfield signings, and perhaps a cheaper addition in the mould of James Garner could be beneficial, especially given the Everton star has impressed all season.