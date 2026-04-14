Barcelona break unwanted Champions League record as Atletico Madrid defeat triggers Diego Simeone deja vu

By Ben Knapton | 14 Apr 2026 22:42

Barcelona set a new unwanted Champions League record as their European journey ended in an agonising 3-2 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

La Blaugrana made the trek to the Wanda Metropolitano trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Camp Nou, where Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth struck for Diego Simeone's side while Pau Cubarsi took the walk of shame.

However, with 11 men on the pitch, Barcelona swarmed all over Atletico from the off and cut the aggregate deficit in half after just four minutes through teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old broke an Erling Haaland record with his early goal, set up by Ferran Torres, who then turned goalscorer to complete the Barcelona comeback, albeit briefly.

Indeed, Ademola Lookman restored Atletico's slender aggregate advantage, and Simeone's side then benefitted from another Barcelona red card, as Eric Garcia was dismissed for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Barcelona suffer Champions League clean-sheet worst in Atletico defeat

© Iconsport / Alberto Gonzalez

Not only have Barcelona missed out on a shot at Champions League glory for the first time since 2015, the Blaugrana have also become the first Spanish side in history to go 15 games without a clean sheet in the competition.

Hansi Flick's men conceded at least one goal in all of their 12 matches in the 2025-26 tournament, having also failed to keep clean sheets against Inter Milan in last year's semi-finals and in the second leg of their quarter-final triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona's last UCL shut-out came in their 4-0 first-leg victory over the Bundesliga side just over a year ago, and their defensive deficiencies ended up proving fatal against Atletico.

Nevertheless, Flick's side are still in firm control of the domestic title race, sitting nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid match Paris Saint-Germain Champions League record with Barcelona victory

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Meanwhile, Atletico have a semi-final with Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon to look forward to later this month; the Gunners hold a 1-0 advantage over the Portuguese side ahead of Wednesday's return fixture.

Simeone's side were considered the underdogs against Barcelona heading into the quarter-finals, but the Rojiblancos prolonged a stunning historical theme with their aggregate victory over the Blaugrana.

Atletico have now knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League knockout rounds three times, and no team has ever eliminated the Blaugrana from the tournament on more occasions - Paris Saint-Germain have also done so three times down the years.

Simeone also oversaw aggregate wins over Barca in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 tournaments, both of which saw Atletico reach the final before losing to city rivals Real Madrid.