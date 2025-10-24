Kylian Mbappe's record vs. Barcelona

Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has performed against Barcelona during his professional career ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash.

© Imago

Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to help Real Madrid pick up a huge three points in La Liga on Sunday afternoon, when the capital giants welcome Barcelona for the latest instalment of El Clasico.

The France international has been in excellent form for Xabi Alonso's side this season, scoring 15 times in 12 appearances in all competitions, in addition to providing two assists.

In La Liga, Mbappe has 10 goals and two assists in nine appearances this term, while he has also struck five times in three outings in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has been comfortably Real Madrid's standout player in the early stages of the campaign, and he will be hoping to help Los Blancos secure the victory which would move them five points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how Mbappe has performed against Barcelona in the past, having tackled the Catalan outfit during his time with both PSG and Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe vs. Barcelona

Played: 8

Won: 2

Drawn: 1

Lost: 5

Goals: 11

Assists: 1

Mbappe has tackled Barcelona on eight occasions during his professional career, and in his first-ever appearance against the Catalan outfit, he struck a famous hat trick.

Indeed, the ex-Monaco youngster netted three times against the La Liga giants in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 affair back in 2021, with Paris Saint-Germain recording a 4-1 victory at Camp Nou.

Mbappe then netted once in the return leg in Paris, with the French giants drawing 1-1 in order to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate success.

The Frenchman played the full 90 minutes against Barcelona in the first leg of their European Cup quarter-final on April 10, 2024, but he found it difficult to make his mark in a 3-2 loss for the Paris giants. Mbappe starred in the reverse game, though, netting twice as PSG recorded a 4-1 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

The forward will not have fond memories from his first El Clasico in October 2024, as he had a goal disallowed in a 4-0 Real Madrid defeat, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice in a statement victory for Hansi Flick's side in La Liga.

Mbappe did score against Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in January 2025, but his Real Madrid side were beaten 5-2 by the Catalan team.

Real Madrid then lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey in April 2025, but the forward did get his name on the scoresheet, coming off the bench to register.

Mbappe hit a hat trick against Barcelona in La Liga in May 2025, making it 11 goals in eight appearances against the Catalan side, but he could not prevent his side from suffering a 4-3 defeat.

No Data Analysis info