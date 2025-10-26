Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham steal the show as Real Madrid bested El Clasico rivals Barcelona 2-1 to move five points clear at the top of the La Liga table

Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham stole the show as Real Madrid bested 10-man El Clasico rivals Barcelona 2-1 at the Bernabeu to move five points clear at the top of the La Liga table.

In true Clasico fashion, it took just four minutes for the first controversial flashpoint of the game, as a Real Madrid penalty for a perceived Lamine Yamal foul on Vinicius Junior was overturned following a VAR review.

Los Blancos' Mbappe then had a wonder strike disallowed for offside not long after, but he was not to be denied a second time, launching Xabi Alonso's men into the lead after getting in behind Hansi Flick's high line.

The red-hot Fermin Lopez drew La Blaugrana level not long after, but Barca's atrocious defending came to the fore once again towards the end of the first half, allowing Bellingham to restore the hosts' lead with one of the simplest goals he will ever score.

Real Madrid were then presented with a golden chance to go 3-1 up early in the second half, as Eric Garcia was penalised for a handball inside the penalty area, but Wojciech Szczesny was equal to Mbappe's spot kick.

Alonso's men were subsequently content to sit back and hold what they had in the dying embers, during which Pedri was sent off with virtually the last kick of the game, and the Real tactics just about paid off as the capital giants moved out of sight at the La Liga summit.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

The derby that often has everything had it all again today - from disallowed goals and penalty saves to terrible defending and temper tantrums - and there can be no downplaying the importance of this result for Real Madrid.

Neither side came into the hotly-anticipated derby in tip-top shape, but Real Madrid were boosted by Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen's returns from injury, while Barca lamented the absences of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana trident of Rashford, Lopez and Lamine Yamal can hardly be described as second-string, but Yamal's powers waned while Mbappe and Bellingham flaunted theirs - at least in the first half.

Alonso made a raft of risky changes in the second 45, where Vinicius Junior took particular issue to being substituted, refusing to shake his manager's hand and storming straight down the tunnel after an on-field meltdown.

However, the hosting manager just about got away with his questionable substitutions, and Real are now firmly in the driver's seat in the La Liga title race after ending a run of four successive Clasico losses.

REAL MADRID VS. BARCELONA HIGHLIGHTS

Kylian Mbappe disallowed goal vs. Barcelona (12th min, Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona)



Big let off for Barcelona ? Kylian Mbappé's spectacular strike from range is ruled out for offside ❌

October 26, 2025

What would have been one of the all-time great Clasico goals is not to be!

Federico Valverde robs Fermin of possession, and the ball falls kindly for Mbappe, who lashes a wonderful half-volley into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

However, replays show that Barcelona's high line just caught the Frenchman offside, and we are back to 0-0.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Barcelona (22nd min, Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona)



Outstanding Jude Bellingham assist ? A superb turn and pass from the Englishman is finished off by Kylian Mbappé ⚪

October 26, 2025

This one will count!

Bellingham turns his man in the centre of the pitch to open up green space ahead of him, and the England international threads a wonderful pass through to Mbappe.

The 26-year-old beats the offside trap this time and fires a crisp low finish into the far side of the net past Szczesny - he has now scored in four successive Clasico matches!

Fermin Lopez goal vs. Real Madrid (38th min, Real Madrid 1-1 Barcelona)



Marcus Rashford assists Fermín! ?? It's all level in ElClásico now as Barcelona make the most of Arda Güler's error ?

October 26, 2025

One youngster's loss is another's gain, as the champions draw level!

Arda Guler is caught in possession outside his own penalty area, and the rejuvenated Marcus Rashford picks out Fermin, who clinically finishes first time into the centre of the goal.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Barcelona (43rd min, Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona)



Jude Bellingham strikes in ElClásico! ? Real Madrid regain their lead against Barcelona as the midfielder taps in ⚪

October 26, 2025

A nonchalant finish, a nonchalant celebration, but nothing nonchalant about the bedlam in the Bernabeu.

Arda Guler's free kick out to the left is slightly behind Vinicius Junior, but the Brazilian keeps the ball in play and sends in a looping cross towards the back post.

Eder Militao wins the header and picks out Bellingham, who is all alone in the six-yard box and calmly drags a first-time finish into the back of the net.

Appalling defending from the champions, and Real retake the lead.

Pedri red card vs. Real Madrid (90+10 min, Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona)



Tempers boil over in ElClásico ? Pedri's late red card fuels anger from both sides and the chaos continues past the full-time whistle ?

October 26, 2025

Well, this fixture was only ever going to end one way, was it not?

Pedri - on a yellow card - takes a heavy touch and lunges into Aurelien Tchouameni, leaving the referee with no choice but to immediately brandish the red.

Both benches engage in fisticuffs before the full-time whistle, which precedes another inevitable quarrel between players and staff on the Bernabeu pitch.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WOJCIECH SZCZESNY

Bellingham may have had a direct role in both of Los Blancos' goals, but the veteran Szczesny was arguably the sole reason that Barcelona were in with a chance of stealing a point as the clock ticked down.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper's wonderful penalty save from Mbappe was one of a staggering nine stops he made on the day - to think he could be Barca's third-choice goalkeeper when Joan Garcia and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are fully fit!

REAL MADRID VS. BARCELONA MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 31%-69% Barcelona

Shots: Real Madrid 23-15 Barcelona

Shots on target: Real Madrid 10-6 Barcelona

Corners: Real Madrid 12-4 Barcelona

Fouls: Real Madrid 12-9 Barcelona

BEST STATS



Jude Bellingham is the youngest Real Madrid player to both score and assist in El Clasico in the 21st century. 22 years and 119 days old. ⚽️?️

October 26, 2025



4 - Kylian Mbappé is the third player to score in four consecutive ElClásico games across all competitions in the 21st century (six goals), after Ronaldinho Gaúcho between 2004 and 2006 (four matches, five goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2012 (six matches, seven goals). Star.

October 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

A home clash with Valencia on November 1 is next on the agenda for Real Madrid, who then visit Liverpool for a blockbuster Champions League clash in two Tuesdays' time.

As for Barcelona, the reigning champions host Elche next Sunday evening, before travelling to Belgium for a European battle with Club Brugge on November 5.

