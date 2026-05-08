Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 08 May 2026 19:17

After securing a place in the Champions League final in midweek, Paris Saint-Germain return to league action on Sunday when they welcome Brest to Parc des Princes, knowing victory would all but confirm a fifth successive Ligue 1 title.

A 6-5 aggregate triumph over Bayern Munich ensured Luis Enrique’s men reached the showpiece of Europe’s elite club competition in back-to-back seasons, and they now enter this encounter six points clear atop the French top-flight table.

Match preview

Quite a contrast from the end-to-end nine-goal thriller in Paris the previous week, Wednesday's 1-1 draw in Munich saw PSG showcase a more disciplined defensive side, and taking an early lead proved the perfect platform for Enrique's men to sit on their aggregate advantage.

Ousmane Dembele struck in the third minute after being teed up by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Les Parisiens holding firm afterwards — while still posing danger on the counterattack — leaving Harry Kane's 94th-minute equaliser inconsequential in the wider picture of the tie.

With a date against Arsenal in the May 30 final in Budapest now secured, PSG remain on course to retain both the Champions League and Ligue 1 titles, even if their Coupe de France exit earlier this year means another treble is no longer possible.

While Les Parisiens currently hold a six-point lead at the summit, that cushion could be cut to three before they even kick a ball this weekend, with second-placed Lens facing Nantes on Friday, meaning victory here could prove important in easing any potential pressure.

That said, PSG come into Sunday’s clash looking to return to winning ways domestically after a 2-2 draw with Lorient in their most recent league outing at Parc des Princes, leaving the Ligue 1 leaders with just two wins from their last five home matches (D1, L2) in the French top flight.

© Imago

Despite the hosts’ recent inconsistencies on home soil, Brest hardly arrive as a side likely to cause an upset, with the Pirates winless in their last six outings (D2, L4) while conceding at least twice in five of those matches.

Those defensive frailties were once again exposed last weekend, when Eric Roy’s men suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to PSG’s neighbours Paris FC, a result that left Brest 12th in the table, four points adrift of the top half, though already mathematically safe from relegation.

Brest’s current run marks a sharp decline from the spell before it, where they went six matches unbeaten and picked up four clean sheet victories, meaning any hopes of securing a favourable result on Sunday will likely depend on a major defensive improvement.

However, that may prove too much to ask from a side that has managed just two shutouts in 16 away league matches this season, while winning only three times on the road in the Ligue 1 campaign (D4, L9).

History also offers little encouragement for Brest, who have lost 20 of their last 21 meetings with PSG, with each of the most recent four defeats coming by at least a three-goal margin, including a 3-0 loss in October’s reverse fixture.



Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

W

W

L

W

W

D

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

D

D

Brest Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

D

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

PSG’s recent European success has largely stemmed from Enrique’s ability to carefully manage minutes within his squad, so it would not be surprising if several starters from the midweek trip to Bayern are rested here.

Bradley Barcola could return to the lineup, potentially allowing Kvaratskhelia a breather, while Ibrahim Mbaye may also feature from the outset, and Goncalo Ramos should lead the line again after serving suspension in the previous league outing.

Club captain Marquinhos has not reached double figures for league appearances this season, so another rest could be on the cards, which may see Illia Zabarnyi return at the back alongside Lucas Beraldo, who could also feature in midfield if required.

On the injury front, Achraf Hakimi remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and is not expected back until later this month, while Quentin Ndjantou and Lucas Chevalier are also unavailable due to similar issues.

As for Brest, Bradley Locko continues recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the last three matches, while centre-back Soumaila Coulibaly could miss a second consecutive outing.

The visitors will also be without defender Kenny Lala due to suspension for accumulation of bookings, though Daouda Guindo returns to contention after serving his own one-match ban.



Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, L Hernandez; K Lee, Mayulu, D Fernandez; Mbaye, G Ramos, Barcola

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Zogbe, Chardonnet, Diaz, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti, Tousart; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Lascary

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Brest

Enrique is expected to rotate heavily following the exhausting midweek encounter in Munich, but even a changed PSG side should still possess too much quality for a struggling Brest outfit.

As such, another comfortable victory for Les Parisiens looks likely, especially considering they have kept clean sheets in each of their last three meetings with the Pirates, who have also struggled badly for goals away from home, drawing blanks in three of their last four road outings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.