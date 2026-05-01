Preview: Paris FC vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 01 May 2026 01:27

Two sides narrowly below the top half of the Ligue 1 table will square off on Sunday as Brest travel to Stade Sebastien Chartely for a date with Paris FC.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Lille last week dropped the Paris club down 12th in the table, just below Stade Brestois on goal difference with the latter 11th after drawing Lens 3-3.

Match preview

A surging Paris FC suffered a rare setback under Antoine Kombouare last week against a Lille side seeking to claim a Champions League berth.

The former Nantes boss lost his first match at the helm the last time out in what has been a strong redemption story for him.

In their first top-flight campaign for decades this team have failed to lose successive home games in the league all season.

Only three points currently separate them from Lorient who are ninth in the Ligue 1 table with three matches remaining for Paris FC.

So far in 2026 they boast a 100% record domestically when scoring first at home, winning three times in that scenario.

This season Paris have only suffered one defeat in this competition versus a Brittany-based club, with Rennes beating them 1-0 last November in the French capital.

© Imago

Closing out games has become an issue for Stade Brestois in recent weeks as they squandered a three-goal advantage the last time out.

They have failed to win two of their last three Ligue 1 outings when netting the opener while dropping nine points in the competition this year in that scenario.

Eric Roy’s men have just one point from their previous three away games in the league, failing to score in two of those instances.

For them to equal their points total from the previous Ligue 1 campaign they must win each of their remaining four fixtures.

Brest boast a 100% record domestically versus newly promoted teams this year, without a single goal conceded in those two games.

Les Pirates have gone on to win their last three visits to the French capital against Paris FC, but Sunday will mark their first away match against them in the top-flight.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Calf strains could prevent Pierre-Yves Hamel and Tuomas Ollila from featuring for Paris FC on Sunday, while Remy Riou and Lamine Gueye have knocks and Julien Lopez has a back problem.

Due to knee injuries Sofiane Alakouch and Jean-Philippe Krasso are doubtful while Pierre Lees-Melou will be suspended.

On the opposite side, Brest could be missing Bradley Locko because of a hamstring strain, Kamory Doumbia has a sore groin and Daouda Guindo must sit out with a yellow card suspension.

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, Lucas Tousart and Guindo all scored first half goals for them against Lens only for them to concede three in the final 45 minutes.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Camara, Coppola, Otavio, Sangui; Marchetti, Kebbal, Munetsi, M. Lopez, Simon; Immobile

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Diaz; Tousart; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ajorque, Labeau

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Brest

There is little to play for on both sides so we do not expect there will be much urgency from either leading to a comfortable result for each.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.