Chelsea news: Four clubs who could swoop for Rosenior after sacking

By Axel Clody | 24 Apr 2026 08:01 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 08:03

Liam Rosenior is out of work following his Chelsea dismissal on 22nd April. Having impressed at Strasbourg, could the Englishman return to Ligue 1? Four clubs could be in the market for his services.

Having guided Strasbourg since the summer of 2024 with considerable success, Rosenior was handed the Chelsea job by BlueCo in January 2026 on a six-and-a-half-year contract. His tenure ended in disaster. He oversaw five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a single goal, including a 3-0 loss to Brighton that broke a 114-year club record. He was dismissed shortly afterwards.

Now available, the 41-year-old retains a strong reputation, particularly in France. Could he make a return to Ligue 1 this summer?

© Imago

Marseille: Rosenior after the Beye disappointment?

Marseille are still in the race for Champions League qualification, but a current sixth-place standing has placed Habib Beye's future under scrutiny, with the incoming sporting director likely to want to impose his own choice in the dugout.

Rosenior could be an ideal profile: young at 41, with Ligue 1 experience at Strasbourg, European exposure at a major club in Chelsea, and a brand of attacking football that impressed in Alsace. Unless, of course, Marseille opt for a more locally embedded figure such as Christophe Galtier.

Lille: could Rosenior replace a departing Genesio?

Bruno Genesio has not yet left Lille, but a summer departure is possible. His relationship with club president Olivier Letang reached a low point in 2025 and he came close to leaving then. With his contract expiring in June 2026, should the former Lyon and Rennes manager depart, Rosenior could be a pertinent replacement.

For the Englishman, it would represent a significant step back up after his Chelsea setback. He would be inheriting a team currently fourth in Ligue 1, with potential Champions League play-off qualification on the table. Letang is also understood to appreciate internationally recognised profiles.

Nice: Rosenior in place of interim boss Puel?

Could Nice be tempted to make a change at the end of the season? Claude Puel's contract expires in June 2026, suggesting that is a real possibility. Should the Frenchman leave the Allianz Riviera, Rosenior could be a candidate, provided Nice qualify for European football and the manager is reasonable in his salary demands.

Former Nice boss Franck Haise earned £170,000 per month before his December 2025 departure, while Puel is on £85,000. Rosenior was on around £130,000 per month at Strasbourg, but what might he command after managing Chelsea? If he is willing to be pragmatic, Nice could be in the running.

Paris FC: back to dreaming with Rosenior?

Could Paris FC replace their current head coach next summer? It would be a harsh outcome for Antoine Kombouare, whose arrival in February has coincided with an upturn in form for the promoted side. But the former PSG defender is under contract only until June 2026, which points to a summer exit.

Currently 10th in Ligue 1 and safe from relegation, the Parisian club are already thinking ahead — with their ambitions perhaps best illustrated by the somewhat fanciful interest reportedly shown in Mason Greenwood. Rosenior would bring an international dimension to the club's project that Kombouare, whose profile carries little weight abroad, cannot offer. European football remains a significant obstacle, but with an attractive salary package, why not dream?