Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Brentford: Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 07:32 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 07:34

Manchester United will be bidding to return to take another huge step to securing Champions League football for next season when they host Brentford on Monday night.

The Red Devils sit third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, with a game in hand on the Seagulls.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Brentford, who are ninth in the division and also chasing a European finish.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 20 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, with a return date still unclear.

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: May 3 (vs. Liverpool)

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in January, and the Denmark international is now closing in on a return, potentially featuring in the squad against Liverpool on May 3.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Minor doubt

Reason: Knock

Possible return date: April 27 (vs. Brentford)

Yoro missed out against Chelsea last time out due to a knock, but the defender has a chance of returning to the squad for the contest with Brentford.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Martinez was sent off against Leeds United on April 13 after pulling the hair of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and he will miss another two Premier League games against Brentford and Liverpool.