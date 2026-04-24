Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed big £50m midfield boost in race to land Casemiro successor

By Lewis Blain | 24 Apr 2026 07:44

Manchester United’s summer rebuild is beginning to take shape as plans for a midfield overhaul gather pace.

With key departures expected, the club are actively exploring multiple options to reshape their engine room.

And a fresh development elsewhere in the market may have just opened the door to a key target.

Man Utd handed boost in pursuit of Carlos Baleba

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United have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Carlos Baleba, with developments at Brighton and Hove Albion potentially paving the way for a deal.

Brighton are exploring a move for Rosario Central midfielder Vicente Pizarro, a signing that could effectively line up a successor to Baleba on the south coast.

If that deal progresses, it would increase the likelihood of Brighton sanctioning a sale, a scenario that strongly benefits the Red Devils, who have maintained a long-standing interest in the Cameroon international, per TEAMtalk.

United had already agreed personal terms with Baleba last summer, meaning there are unlikely to be issues on the player side should they revive their pursuit in the coming window.

How much do Brighton want for Carlos Baleba?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Baleba’s valuation has shifted significantly over the past year amid interest from not just United but also the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, too.

Previously seen as a player worth in excess of £75 million, with Brighton even holding out for figures beyond £100 million, United now believe a deal could be struck for around £50 million.

That revised price reflects a mixed season at Brighton, where Baleba has struggled for consistent minutes despite showing flashes of his quality, including a strong recent display against Chelsea.

For United, that £50 million figure represents a far more accessible deal, especially given their need to strengthen multiple areas of the squad this summer.

Whether Brighton, who are notoriously tough negotiators under owner Tony Bloom, accept that valuation remains to be seen, but the emergence of a potential replacement could prove decisive.

Carlos Baleba can kickstart midfield changes at Old Trafford

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A move for Baleba would fit into a much broader midfield reset at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is set to leave the club, while Manuel Ugarte is also being linked with a potential exit, creating significant gaps in United’s engine room.

Baleba’s profile - energetic, ball-winning ability and strong physical presence - aligns with what United are looking to add as they aim to build a more dynamic and balanced midfield.

At just 21, he also offers long-term upside, making him an attractive option as part of a wider rebuild.

With United targeting at least two midfield signings, landing Baleba at a reduced price could be a key step in kickstarting a much-needed transformation in the centre of the pitch.