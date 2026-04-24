Micky van de Ven transfer 'preference' revealed as Man Utd and Liverpool circle amid Spurs uncertainty

By Lewis Blain | 24 Apr 2026 08:42

Tottenham Hotspur could be bracing themselves for a major summer clear-out as their season hangs in the balance.

Several key players are attracting interest, with Europe’s top clubs monitoring developments closely.

And one of their biggest defensive assets already appears to have a clear preference if he moves.

Man Utd and Liverpool keen on signing Micky van de Ven this summer

© Imago

Both Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Micky van de Ven ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Tottenham Hotspur centre-back is widely viewed as one of the Premier League’s most promising defenders, and interest is growing as uncertainty surrounds Spurs’ future.

A potential relegation would almost certainly trigger a mass exodus, with Van de Ven and defensive partner Cristian Romero among those expected to attract significant bids.

Tottenham signed the Dutchman for £43 million in 2023, but his value has since skyrocketed, with a potential sale now likely to command close to £100 million.

Micky van de Ven summer transfer preference revealed

© Imago

Despite strong interest from multiple clubs, Van de Ven is believed to favour a move to Liverpool over Manchester United if given the choice, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs on The United Stand.

That stance is seen as a major boost for the Reds and a blow to any rival suitors.

The appeal is clear as a switch to Anfield would offer the chance to link up with compatriot Virgil van Dijk, while also joining a club that aligns closely with both the player and his family’s preferences.

Liverpool are actively exploring defensive reinforcements, and if they formally enter the race, they would be expected to move into a strong position quickly.

For United, meanwhile, interest remains at the monitoring stage, with no formal approach made to either Tottenham or the player’s camp.

Will Micky van de Ven leave Spurs?

© Iconsport / Tobias Jorgensen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Much will depend on Tottenham’s fate this season.

If Roberto De Zerbi is unable to steer Spurs to safety, then Van de Ven’s departure looks almost inevitable as top clubs circle.

Even if relegation is avoided, the situation remains uncertain.

Romero is still widely expected to leave, and while De Zerbi’s arrival may improve Spurs' chances of keeping Van de Ven, a major offer could still test their resolve.

Given his rising reputation and the level of interest, this feels like a situation that is heading towards a decisive moment, especially if Liverpool choose to turn their interest into concrete action.