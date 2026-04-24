Arsenal vs. Newcastle: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ben Knapton | 24 Apr 2026 07:50

Two teams bidding to end disheartening losing runs collide in Premier League gameweek 34, as title challengers Arsenal take on bottom-half battlers Newcastle United.

Mikel Arteta's men are bidding to end a fifth consecutive defeat across all domestic competitions, while the Magpies have come out on the wrong end of the scoreline in each of their last three Premier League contests.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to follow the contest.

What time does Arsenal vs. Newcastle kick off?

Arsenal vs. Newcastle has been selected for Saturday's 5.30pm Premier League kickoff.

The contest commences just 15 minutes after Manchester City and Southampton's FA Cup semi-final gets underway at Wembley.

Where is Arsenal vs. Newcastle being played?

Arsenal are hosting Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, where the Gunners have failed to win either of their last two matches, drawing with Sporting Lisbon after losing to Bournemouth.

However, the Magpies have gone without a victory in 13 consecutive Premier League trips to the Emirates, losing 12 of them while scoring a mere one goal in their last nine top-flight visits.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

Arsenal vs. Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Main Event can be accessed on channel numbers 401 (Sky), 501 (Virgin Media) or 419 (BT/EE TV).

Online streaming

Fans with a Sky Sports subscription via their TV service can watch the game on the corresponding app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, the match will be streamed live on NOW TV, which costs £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 for a monthly subscription.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be available to view on the Sky Sports website, as well as the YouTube channels of the broadcaster, Arsenal and Newcastle.

The best bits will also be shown and analysed on BBC Match of the Day, which runs from 10.30pm to 11.50pm on BBC One on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Newcastle?

Thanks to Manchester City's gritty but potentially golden victory over Burnley in midweek, Arsenal enter the weekend in the dreaded silver-medal position, albeit only due to their marginally inferior goals scored total compared to the Sky Blues.

Therefore, Arteta's men require just one point to return to the summit of the Premier League table, although fans will be left miffed with anything other than three given their side's underwhelming recent displays and Newcastle's pitiful form.

Speaking of goals scored, Arsenal need just one more to reach the 100 mark against Newcastle in the Premier League, where they could also complete their first double over the visitors since 2021.

On the Magpies' end, snapping a four-game losing run across all competitions is the sole goal for Eddie Howe, whose side are still not mathematically safe from the drop; they will be if they win and Tottenham Hotspur lose at Wolverhampton Wanderers.