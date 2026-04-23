Arsenal lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:36 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 17:37

Arsenal fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the latest on Bukayo Saka's fitness ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has not played since withdrawing from the England squad during the March international break, and Mikel Arteta firmly ruled him out of last weekend's trip to Manchester City before that 2-1 defeat.

With Atletico Madrid to come in the Champions League, it would not be a shock to see Saka spared on Saturday, allowing Noni Madueke a shot at right-wing redemption after he was taken off at half time at the Etihad.

The ex-Chelsea man should comprise part of an unchanged attacking trident, as Kai Havertz holds his spot over Viktor Gyokeres after forcing Gianluigi Donnarumma into a calamitous clanger last weekend, while Eberechi Eze struts his stuff on the left.

The latter has licence to function out wide thanks to Martin Odegaard's recent recovery from a knee issue, and the Norwegian will pull the creative strings yet again from the number 10 role.

Having had almost a full week in between domestic commitments, Mikel Arteta should not hesitate to start Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi again, but he finds himself in another quandary at right-back.

Cristhian Mosquera understandably struggled to deal with Jeremy Doku in the Man City defeat, and with Jurrien Timber (knock) still an injury doubt, Ben White could be re-introduced.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Havertz, Eze

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Arsenal