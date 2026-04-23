Newcastle lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture amid Anthony Gordon injury worry

By Ben Knapton | 23 Apr 2026 17:36

Newcastle United are likely to be without two integral wide players for Saturday's Premier League showdown with title-chasing Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Not only did the Magpies lose a third successive top-flight game in last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, they also lost Tino Livramento to a worrying groin injury, which if serious enough could rule him out for the rest of the season.

An official diagnosis on Livramento's issue is yet to arrive, but he is almost certain to miss the Gunners match alongside Anthony Gordon, who is dealing with a similar problem.

Livramento's absence opens the door for Kieran Trippier to return to an otherwise unchanged defence also featuring Aaron Ramsdale, who should receive a warm reception on his return to North London.

It is not all bad news on the Newcastle injury front, though, as Bruno Guimaraes is fit again following a thigh problem and illness, and the indispensable Brazilian could take Jacob Ramsey's place in the centre.

However, Joelinton must serve the second of a two-game suspension for accumulating 10 yellow cards, so Lewis Miley should reprise his role alongside Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Gordon's injury means that Harvey Barnes's spot is safe alongside the in-form Will Osula, but Anthony Elanga is at risk of being demoted by the more experienced Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Miley; Murphy, Osula, Barnes

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against Newcastle