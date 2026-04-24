Chelsea manager latest: Clearlake's 'dream' target emerges - but 44-year-old wants rival job instead

By Lewis Blain | 24 Apr 2026 08:15 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 08:16

Clearlake and their search for a new Chelsea manager is already gathering pace following their latest change in the dugout this week.

The Blues are casting a wide net as they look to reset ahead of a crucial summer.

But their ideal candidate to replace Liam Rosenior may already have his sights set elsewhere in the Premier League

Chelsea want Xabi Alonso to replace Liam Rosenior

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Chelsea are understood to be very keen on appointing Xabi Alonso following the sacking of Rosenior on Wednesday.

The Spaniard is currently one of the most high-profile free agents in world football after leaving Real Madrid earlier this year.

Despite that difficult spell in Spain, Alonso’s reputation remains strong thanks to his outstanding success at Bayer Leverkusen, where he delivered a historic Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

Chelsea’s interest is genuine, with the ownership said to “love” the idea of bringing him to Stamford Bridge, but there is a significant complication, according to Blues insider Simon Phillips.

Xabi Alonso wants the Liverpool job amid Arne Slot uncertainty

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Alonso is believed to be holding out for a potential move to Liverpool, a club with which he shares deep ties from his playing career.

With Arne Slot under pressure at Anfield for much of the season, the situation had appeared to open a possible pathway for Alonso.

However, that door is far from guaranteed to open.

Liverpool’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, are currently expected to stick with Slot if he secures Champions League qualification, which would likely remove Alonso’s preferred option from the table.

That leaves Chelsea in a waiting game, and while they admire Alonso, they are fully aware he represents a “wildcard” appointment given his current stance.

Who else is on Chelsea's managerial shortlist?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With uncertainty surrounding Alonso, Chelsea are exploring several alternative options as they prepare for yet another appointment under Clearlake ownership.

Andoni Iraola is emerging as one of the most realistic candidates, with the Bournemouth boss expected to be available this summer and highly regarded for his progressive style.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is another name under consideration, offering proven Premier League experience and a reputation for building competitive sides on limited resources.

There is also internal appreciation for figures with strong Chelsea connections, such as Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard, both of whom are continuing to develop their managerial careers.

Ultimately, while Alonso remains the 'dream' ambition, Chelsea may need to act pragmatically as waiting on a manager whose priority lies elsewhere carries risk, especially for a club in urgent need of stability and direction.