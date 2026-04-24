Preview: Coventry City vs Wrexham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Apr 2026 09:59

Coventry City play host to Wrexham on Sunday afternoon having already secured promotion to the Premier League and the Championship title.

However, Wrexham make the trip to the CBS Arena knowing that victory in their final two matches could see them guarantee sixth place - and a playoff spot - in the Championship table.

Match preview

While Coventry have posted draws in three of the last four games, it matters little with Frank Lampard's side now crowned as league champions.

The achievement is fully deserved, a consequence of the Sky Blues leading the way for much of the campaign, and they sealed the title in style with the 5-1 thrashing of Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Although Coventry will end the season with the lowest title-winning points tally in four seasons, Lampard will take pride in the 90 goals - at least 13 more than every other team - that have been scored across 44 games thus far.

This game will be a celebration of what they achieved, yet Lampard will want to see Coventry add a 17th home win from 23 matches and further add to their tally of 52 points.

Despite dropping points in just six such matches, two of those instances have come since March 14, while Coventry have kept just two clean sheets in the most recent six contests at the CBS Arena.

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

That will only offer encouragement to a Wrexham outfit that has recorded back-to-back victories in the Championship for the first time since the end of February.

Furthermore, rare successive clean sheets have been kept in the 2-0 win over Stoke City and the 1-0 triumph at Oxford United in midweek.

Wrexham remain level on points with Hull City, holding a +2 better goal difference, and they are in line to finish sixth if they can end the season with wins over their next opponents and fifth-placed Middlesbrough.

Phil Parkinson knows that will prove to be a tough ask, yet Wrexham's away record in their first year back in this division is under-rated with 34 points coming from 22 fixtures on their travels.

They also possess the second-best away defensive return, shipping just 25 goals during those encounters.

Coventry City Championship form:

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Wrexham Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Despite promotion being secured, Lampard will name a strong Coventry XI against opponents with something to play for.

However, the likes of Jake Bidwell, Victor Torp, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ellis Simms are all options to be recalled.

Joel Latibeaudiere may also return in the centre of defence having remained as an unused substitute on Tuesday.

Barring any fresh injury issues, Parkinson could select the same Wrexham starting lineup from the win at the Kassam Stadium.

Nevertheless, Issa Kabore is an option to replace Ryan Longman at right wing-back, while Lewis O'Brien and Kieffer Moore are both alternatives in midfield and attack.

Liberato Cacace remains on the sidelines and is seemingly facing a race against time to recover in time to represent New Zealand at the 2026 World Cup.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Bidwell; Onyeka, Torp; Esse, Thomas-Asante, Mason-Clark; Simms

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Ward; Hyam, Scarr, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, James, Rathbone, Thomason; Windass; Smith

We say: Coventry City 2-2 Wrexham

With no pressure on Coventry, the shackles are off and that may only lead to goals at both ends. However, we still feel that a Wrexham side who are back on an upward trajectory will do enough to earn a share of the spoils in an entertaining game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.