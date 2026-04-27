Next Chelsea manager: BlueCo hold 'talks' over left-field hire that would even top Liam Rosenior gamble

By Lewis Blain | 27 Apr 2026 14:07

Chelsea and their ongoing managerial search is already throwing up some unexpected names following their latest change in the dugout.

The club are exploring a wide range of profiles following the sacking of Liam Rosenior, as they look to reset ahead of next season.

And another former player has now re-emerged as a surprise contender.

Chelsea hold internal discussions over hiring Filipe Luis

© Imago / IMAGO / Latin Sport Images

Chelsea owners BlueCo have held internal 'talks' over appointing Filipe Luis, according to reports in Brazil.

The former Blues defender is not a new name in the frame, having previously held discussions with the club before Rosenior’s appointment earlier this season.

Luis built an impressive record during his time at Flamengo, winning five major trophies and posting a win rate close to 70%, while implementing an attacking style of play.

However, his exit earlier this year, following a heavy defeat and reported internal issues, has added uncertainty to his profile just as Chelsea reassess their options.

There is also a major complication, given the fact that Luis does not currently hold a UEFA Pro Licence, which is required to manage in England and European competitions, potentially forcing Chelsea into a workaround structure if they were to proceed.

Filipe Luis also wanted by Middlesbrough and QPR

© Imago

Luis is not short of interest despite those hurdles.

Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers have both made contact with his representatives, with both Championship sides exploring a potential move.

Middlesbrough, in particular, are seen as a strong option given their push for promotion, while QPR are also monitoring the situation closely.

Luis is currently weighing up his next step, and is expected to wait until the end of the European season before making a final decision on where to continue his managerial career.

Would Filipe Luis be a worse appointment than Liam Rosenior?

© Iconsport / SPI

From Chelsea’s perspective, this would represent another high-risk appointment.

While Luis has shown promise in Brazil, his lack of European managerial experience and the absence of the required coaching qualifications create immediate concerns.

Any workaround, similar to arrangements seen elsewhere, would bring added scrutiny at a club already under intense pressure.

Compared to more established candidates such as departing AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who has proven himself in the Premier League already, Luis would be a far more speculative choice.

Given Chelsea’s recent instability and frequent managerial changes, opting for another inexperienced profile could be seen as doubling down on a risky strategy rather than restoring much-needed stability.