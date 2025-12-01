What explains Filipe Luis' meteoric rise as a manager after Libertadores triumph with Flamengo?

By Axel Clody | 01 Dec 2025 09:43 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 09:59

Former full-back was champion in 2019 as a player and, with less than two years as a manager, achieves great things at Flamengo.

Filipe Luis retired in 2023 after a very successful stint as a full-back at Flamengo. In 2024, he managed the Under-17 and Under-20 teams, also becoming champion. In October last year, just over a year ago, he became the club's permanent manager. Now, he is champion of the Libertadores.

The title won over Palmeiras this Saturday in a 1-0 victory, was the last step in a meteoric trajectory. In two years, he went from professional player to champion manager of the Americas and possibly also of the Brasileirao.

The meteor Filipe Luis: from player to academy and Libertadores title

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Still in his presentation as the club's permanent manager, Filipe Luis reinforced his proximity to the squad. He was a teammate of the vast majority of players before becoming a manager and knew a lot about the internal environment of the club.

This may have been his greatest asset. Rodrigo Caio, a defensive partner as a player, was also part of his coaching staff. By appointing Filipe, the Rubro-Negro created a "homely" and rarely healthy environment.

This was a crucial factor for the playing model to be implemented at the highest level. Domenec Torrent and Paulo Sousa had difficulties doing the same at the club, for example.

Filipe had similar ideas to the two Europeans, especially with Domenec. The former full-back took Positional Play, which had already been worked on at the club in recent years, to a level of excellence. Flamengo dominate opponents with the ball, manipulation of spaces and with a great sense of all distances in the game.

With Paulo Sousa, Filipe became a defender in a back three, which continued to defend with four defenders in defensive organisation. It is undeniable that the former full-back learned a lot from the duo and formed most of his ideas coming from similar sources - in addition to the obvious influence of Jorge Jesus.

His managerial career has already started at the heights. After retiring, he remained at the club: he managed the Under-17s, with 16 wins in 20 games and 53 goals scored, in addition to the Copa Rio in that category. Months later, he moved to the Under-20s and secured another title, the Intercontinental.

January 2024 was his first experience as a manager in his entire life. And, less than two years later, a Libertadores title.

How Filipe Luis led Flamengo to the Libertadores title

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Now, Flamengo are a machine to dominate and create spaces. In the final against Palmeiras, he managed to create opportunities by dragging the markers who spent practically the entire game under individual pressure. Although he did not "crush" the rivals, the dominance was evident.

Filipe Luis' team shows how Positional Play is not rigid. He manipulated the positioning of the Palmeiras defence, with Bruno Henrique dropping deep and taking Gustavo Gomez out of position, as well as the wingers coming inside and creating numerical superiority. In addition to Jorginho and Pulgar dropping between the defenders to create a 3v2 on the ball.

The result: a team that exceeded 70 percent of ball possession during the game, defended with the ball, pressed hard and, when they needed to drop the lines, prevented the rivals' creation. Four of Palmeiras' seven shots were blocked, for example. Abel Ferreira's team only had a positive moment after the Flamengo goal.

Since the Club World Cup, the separation of Flamengo from the rest of Brazilian football had been evident. In terms of ideas and execution, Filipe Luis has implemented the most complete work in the country and, now, in the Americas.

This article was originally published on Trivela.