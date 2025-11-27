Preview: Palmeiras vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 27 Nov 2025 10:59 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:12

Palmeiras will take on Brazilian champions Flamengo on Saturday evening at the Monumental Stadium in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

Two of South America’s most powerful sides meet in a blockbuster showdown, with Palmeiras chasing continental glory and Flamengo looking to cap off an already successful season with another major trophy.

Match preview

With the league crown already decided, Palmeiras, currently second, will now turn their full focus to the Copa Libertadores, where they have been one of the standout sides this season.

Abel Ferreira’s side dominated their group, finishing top with a perfect record of six wins from six matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just four.

Their defensive solidity and attacking efficiency made them one of the most feared teams in the competition, particularly on home soil, where they remained unbeaten throughout the campaign.

In the round of 16, Palmeiras brushed aside Universitario with a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory, before overcoming Argentine giants River Plate in the quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

The semi-final, however, pushed them to their limits - after suffering a 3-0 defeat away to LDU Quito in the first leg, Palmeiras produced a stunning comeback by winning 4-0 at home to book their place in the final.

Despite their impressive continental form, their performances outside of the Libertadores have been less convincing.

They have failed to win any of their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats, including a 3-2 loss to Gremio in their most recent outing.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Flamengo, meanwhile, come into the final as both Libertadores finalists and newly crowned Brazilian league champions.

They finished second in their group with 11 points, recording three wins, two draws and one loss, alongside a solid goal difference of six scored and three conceded.

Their knockout-stage journey saw them dispatch Internacional 3-0 on aggregate in the round of 16, before edging past Estudiantes on penalties in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, they secured a narrow 1-0 aggregate victory over Racing Club to seal their place in the final.

Across all competitions, Filipe Luis’s men have shown greater consistency than Palmeiras in recent weeks.

They have recorded three wins, one stalemate and one defeat in their last five matches, with their most recent outing ending in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro courtesy of a stoppage-time equaliser from Bruno Henrique.

Flamengo also hold a slight psychological edge having won the most recent meeting between the two sides, a 3-2 success.

They have also won three of the last five head-to-head encounters, with Palmeiras claiming one victory and one draw.

While recent history slightly favours Flamengo, finals are notoriously unpredictable, especially between two Brazilian heavyweights.

Palmeiras Copa Libertadores form: