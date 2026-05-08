West Ham lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as two changes made

By Ben Knapton | 08 May 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 19:32

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo could consider a double change for Sunday's Premier League London derby at home to leaders Arsenal.

The Hammers are reeling from a 3-0 reverse to Brentford last weekend, which left them in 18th place in the Premier League table and one point adrift of Tottenham Hotspur.

Santo should not make an abundance of changes to his XI despite the result, but veteran striker Callum Wilson should come into contention to replace the ineffective Pablo in attack.

Wilson and Taty Castellanos could join forces in a front two for the Irons, whose captain Jarrod Bowen is bidding to end an unsightly 11-game goal drought in the Premier League.

However, the Englishman has provided nine assists in the top flight in 2026 alone, including seven from his last six home games, two away from matching West Ham's all-time home assist record in one Premier League season; Paolo Di Canio set up nine in 1999-00.

Bowen should continue in an identical bank of four alongside Tomas Soucek, Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes, now reportedly on Manchester United's radar.

Santo's only other alteration should come at right-back, where Aaron Wan-Bissaka is primed to replace Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville; Wilson, Castellanos

> Click here to see how Arsenal could line up against West Ham

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for West Ham vs. Arsenal: