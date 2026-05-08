Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Hansi Flick's team in potential La Liga title decider

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 19:32 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 19:34

Barcelona's squad is in strong shape ahead of Sunday night's El Clasico with Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side only need a point to be confirmed as La Liga champions with three games to spare, and just one Barcelona player is definitely out of the contest at this of proceedings, with Lamine Yamal missing for the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring issue.

Andreas Christensen has made excellent progress in his recovery from a serious knee injury and could yet be medically cleared to return to the squad.

Fermin Lopez is a certain starter in the final third of the field, while there could also be inclusions in the attack for both Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski.

Raphinha, who is fit again after a hamstring injury, is expected to be used off the bench, with Barcelona not taking any risks when it comes to the Brazilian's fitness.

Flick has big decisions to make all over the pitch, with Frenkie de Jong potentially starting on the bench.

Eric Garcia could play in the middle of the defence or the middle of midfield, while Gavi is likely to be given the nod in the number 10 position ahead of Dani Olmo.

Joao Cancelo has impressed of late, and the on-loan defender will continue at left-back, while Gerard Martin could be given the nod in the middle of the defence.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Rashford, Gavi, Fermin; Lewandowski

> Click here to see how Real Madrid could line up against Barcelona