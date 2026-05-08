Preview: Toulouse vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 08 May 2026 19:50

Mid-table Toulouse will look to play spoiler in the UEFA Champions League race when they welcome Lyon to Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday evening in Ligue 1.

While the hosts are finishing the campaign with little pressure after securing their top-flight status, OL arrive knowing victory could move them one step closer to sealing automatic Champions League qualification heading into the final weekend.

Match preview

Toulouse appear to be ending the season on a more positive note after enduring a difficult spring period that threatened to drag them into the bottom-half battle.

Carles Martinez Novell's side produced an impressive comeback victory away to Strasbourg last weekend, recovering from behind to win 2-1 and extend their unbeaten run to two matches following a 2-2 draw with Monaco.

That recent improvement has eased pressure around the club, especially after a difficult sequence where Toulouse suffered heavy defeats to Lille, Lens and Paris Saint-Germain across league and cup competitions.

However, home form remains a concern for Les Violets, having won just one of their last five Ligue 1 matches at Stadium de Toulouse, struggling badly for attacking consistency after failing to score in six of their previous 11 home league fixtures.

Still, Toulouse can take confidence from the reverse fixture earlier this season, when they stunned Lyon with a 2-1 away victory, and they are now aiming to complete a first league double over Les Gones since the 1965-66 campaign.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Lyon, meanwhile, have rediscovered form at exactly the right moment in the season, as Paulo Fonseca's men made it four straight Ligue 1 victories after defeating Rennes 4-2 last weekend, following previous wins over Auxerre, Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient.

That resurgence has lifted Les Gones into the automatic Champions League qualification places heading into the penultimate round, putting them in control of their own destiny in the race for a top-three finish.

The attacking improvement has been particularly notable, with Lyon scoring 11 goals across their last four league matches, as Endrick has become increasingly influential in attack after another standout display against Rennes.

Despite their strong momentum, away form still presents a slight concern, with OL managing just one victory across their last six competitive away matches, although that sole success came in an impressive 2-1 triumph away to Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors will also be wary of complacency against a Toulouse side capable of causing problems in transition, especially considering they lost the first leg, but they could also draw confidence from their record in this fixture, having lost just twice since 2014.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

W

L

L

L

D

W

Toulouse form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

W

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

L

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Toulouse have several injury concerns heading into the match after Alexis Vossah and Romain Faivre were both forced off during the victory over Strasbourg.

Mario Sauer is suspended, Abu Francis and Rafik Messali remain sidelined with ankle injuries, while Frank Magri is unavailable due to a knee issue, and Fredrik Oppegard will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Lyon, meanwhile, remain without Remi Himbert because of an ankle injury, while Orel Mangala is also sidelined with a knock.

Khalis Merah and Tyler Morton are both doubts after picking up injuries in the victory against Rennes, although Fonseca is hopeful at least one of the pair could recover in time.

Pavel Sulc has emerged as Lyon's top scorer this season with 11 league goals but could start from the bench again, while Endrick is expected to keep his place in attack following his recent strong performances.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Nicolaisen, Cresswell, McKenzie; Methalie, Casseres, Vossah, Donnum; Gboho, Hidalgo; Russell-Rowe

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; Tolisso, Morton; Moreira, Endrick, Moreira; Yaremchuk

We say: Toulouse 1-2 Lyon

Toulouse have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and could still make life uncomfortable for Lyon, especially given the visitors' mixed away form.

However, Lyon arrive with momentum, confidence and far greater motivation as they chase automatic Champions League qualification. With their attack firing again at the perfect time, Les Gones should have enough quality to edge a competitive contest in southern France.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.