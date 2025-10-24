Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of Sunday's El Clasico.

© Imago

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in El Clasico at Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Juventus in the Champions League, with Xabi Alonso's side remaining perfect in the league phase of the competition this term.

Barcelona, meanwhile, beat Olympiacos 6-1 in the same competition, with the Catalan outfit making it successive wins after the October international break.

Real Madrid currently lead the way in Spain's top flight, picking up 24 points from their opening nine matches of the campaign, which has left them at the top of the La Liga table.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are two points behind the capital giants in second spot.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as the two biggest clubs in Spanish football prepare to go to battle for the 262nd time in their respective histories.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 261

Real Madrid wins: 105

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 104

One of the biggest rivalries across the world in any sport, El Clasico is a simply giant football match, with the contest pitting the two biggest clubs in Spain against each other.

These two sides have locked horns on 261 occasions throughout history, and it is Real Madrid that just about lead the head-to-head record, recording 105 wins to Barcelona's 104, while there have also been 52 draws, with their first-ever league game dating back to February 1929.

Lionel Messi is comfortably the highest goalscorer in this fixture, with the Argentine netting an incredible 26 goals against Real Madrid during his glittering career at Barcelona, while a certain Cristiano Ronaldo managed 18 goals for Los Blancos against Barcelona.

Real Madrid had been on a four-game winning run against Barcelona ahead of El Clasico in October 2024, and they overcame the Catalan side three times during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 2-1 and 3-2 victories in La Liga, in addition to a 4-1 success in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Barcelona stunned Los Blancos at Bernabeu by recording a 4-0 victory in their La Liga meeting in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice.

Barcelona then beat Real Madrid 5-2 in the final of the 2025 Spanish Super Cup to lift their first trophy under the management of Hansi Flick, before recording a 3-2 victory in the Copa del Rey final between the two teams in April 2025.

The pair then locked horns at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in La Liga in May 2025, with Barcelona recording a 4-3 victory.

In terms of La Liga, Real Madrid also just about lead the head-to-head record, posting 79 wins to Barcelona's 76, while there have also been 35 draws, which is low considering how well-matched the pair have been throughout history.

Real Madrid are 36-time Spanish champions, with the capital giants securing a La Liga and Champions League double, while Barcelona have lifted the famous domestic trophy on 28 occasions, including last season.

Real Madrid won four straight league matches against Barcelona between March 2020 and October 2021, while they have three victories from the last six Clasicos in Spain's top flight, and there has not actually been a league draw between these two teams since December 2019.

Last 20 meetings

May 11, 2025: Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 26, 2025: Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Final)

Jan 12, 2025: Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Oct 26, 2024: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 21, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 14, 2024: Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Oct 28, 2023: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 05, 2023: Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Mar 19, 2023: Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 02, 2023: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey Semi-Finals)

Jan 15, 2023: Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Oct 16, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 20, 2022: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 12, 2022: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Oct 24, 2021: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 10, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 24, 2020: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 01, 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 18, 2019: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 02, 2019: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

May 11, 2025: Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 26, 2024: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Apr 21, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 28, 2023: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 19, 2023: Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 16, 2022: Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Mar 20, 2022: Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 24, 2021: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 10, 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 24, 2020: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

No Data Analysis info