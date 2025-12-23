Real Madrid transfer news: Lyon 'agree' Endrick loan move with Los Blancos salary coverage revealed

By Ben Sully | 23 Dec 2025 10:47 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 11:04

Lyon have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Endrick on loan in the January transfer window.

Endrick has been linked with a loan move to Lyon for some time after struggling for regular game time under Xabi Alonso this term.

The Brazilian has been restricted to just three appearances, with his only starting opportunity coming in last week's Copa del Rey clash against Talavera.

The forward is fully aware that he needs to be playing regularly if he is to have any hope of forcing his way into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Lyon, Real Madrid agree Endrick loan move

Endrick should now get the chance to get regular minutes in France, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that everything is in place for the striker to join Lyon in the new year.

The update claims that Real Madrid have agreed to send Endrick to Paulo Fonseca's side for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Los Blancos will pay half of the player's salary during his time with Lyon, while there is no option for the French side to convert the move into a permanent deal.

As it stands, Real Madrid sees the move as an opportunity for Endrick to develop his game before returning to the club at the end of the season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

How will Endrick exit affect Real Madrid?

On the face of it, Endrick's departure should have little impact on Real Madrid's current campaign due to the player's lack of minutes this season.

However, the 19-year-old's exit will reduce the depth of Alonso's forward options, which could be exposed if forwards pick up injuries in the second half of the season.

As it stands, the Real Madrid boss can call upon Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo Garcia as his main options to play in the forward line.

Arda Guler can also operate in the final third, while Morocco's Brahim Diaz will add to Alonso's attacking contingent when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations next month.