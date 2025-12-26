Aston Villa transfer news: Why a 'high-profile departure' in January could be complicated due to contract details

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Dec 2025 18:19

Harvey Elliott is the most likely high-profile departure from Aston Villa in January, but his return to Liverpool is complicated, the latest report has claimed.

Unai Emery guided his side to a 2-1 victory against Manchester United last weekend, and he is preparing his team to face Chelsea on Saturday in their latest Premier League game.

Villa are currently third, and their excellent performances of late have been spearheaded by attackers such as Morgan Rogers.

Newcomer Elliott has been overlooked this season due to the club's strong form, with the Englishman having only played five times for the team since joining from Liverpool, and he has not yet reached the 10-game threshold which would trigger Villa's obligation to buy.

The Athletic report that Elliott is the most likely high-profile player that could leave in January, but a return to Liverpool is complicated as the Reds do not have a recall clause and the Lions would have to pay to terminate the loan.

© Imago

Harvey Elliott: Why Liverpool loanee may return to Anfield

Emery cannot justify making many changes to his team now that they have won 10 consecutive games, but it would be a waste of Elliott's talents for him to miss out on so much football.

While Arne Slot demonstrated a reluctance to use him in 2024-25 at Liverpool, the Dutchman may not have any other choice but to use him in his squad this term.

Elliott has played for both Villa and Liverpool this season, and he cannot move on to represent a third club in 2025-26, unless he was to move to a side that does not follow the European footballing calendar.

The 22-year-old briefly featured for Liverpool against Newcastle United in August, and that decision may prove damaging for Elliott's career, especially if he comes back to Anfield and is relegated to a squad role.

© Imago

What should Aston Villa do in the January transfer window?

If Aston Villa have ambitions of competing with Arsenal, who are only three points ahead in first place, then the addition of another forward would be sensible.

Striker Ollie Watkins has looked sluggish this campaign, and he has found it difficult to make the most of dangerous opportunities in the final third.

The Englishman has scored just three goals in 24 games for the club in all competitions, and it is hard to see Villa continuing to battle at the top of the table without another goalscorer in the XI.

Perhaps signing a backup to Rogers would also be sensible given he has scored six times and provided one assist in his last six Premier League outings, and any injury to the forward would likely be devastating.