Fulham injury news: Marco Silva reveals Harry Wilson latest ahead of West Ham clash

By Ben Sully | 26 Dec 2025 18:16 , Last updated: 26 Dec 2025 18:22

Fulham manager Marco Silva is "hopeful" Harry Wilson will be ready for Saturday's Premier League away meeting with West Ham United.

Wilson was withdrawn in the 84th minute of Monday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest after picking up a knee issue.

Speaking after the game, Silva told reporters: "It looks like he (Wilson) is going to be OK. I think it was like a big knock there, it was not something that he twisted, but now it’s, of course, painful."

The Fulham boss has since provided a fresh update ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium, expressing his hope that Wilson will recover in time for the final match of the calendar year.

© Imago / Action Plus

Silva delivers Wilson injury update

“It probably looked more serious than it is right now," Silva said in Friday's press conference, as per West London Sport.

“We will keep assessing him. It was a big knock on the knee, and of course, it was painful, still painful.

“Let’s see. We have to assess him. We are going to have another [training] session and after take the decision about him. I’m hopeful that he can be [available]. Of course, it’s a situation that we have to assess."

Silva will be desperate to have the Welshman at his disposal, having scored three goals in the club's last five Premier League matches.

In fact, Wilson has scored five goals and provided three assists in 16 top-flight matches this season, which is two more goal contributions than any of his teammates.

© Imago / Action Plus

Which Fulham players will miss West Ham fixture?

While Wilson is aiming to prove his fitness, Fulham will definitely be unable to call upon striker Rodrigo Muniz due to a hamstring injury.

Left-back Ryan Sessegonon is also sidelined with a hamstring problem that has kept him out of the last four matches.

Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are currently representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.