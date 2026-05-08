Preview: Auxerre vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 08 May 2026 19:50

Auxerre will welcome Nice to the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Saturday evening in a crucial Ligue 1 relegation battle, with both sides still fighting to preserve their top-flight status heading into the final two matches of the season.

The hosts currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, but victory here would see them leapfrog the visitors in the standings, while the Eagles are desperately trying to avoid being dragged into an unthinkable survival playoff despite reaching the Coupe de France final.

Match preview

Auxerre head into this decisive encounter with renewed belief after producing one of their best performances of the season last weekend, defeating Angers 3-1 to keep their survival hopes firmly alive.

That victory not only lifted morale around the club, but also ensured Christophe Pelissier’s men remain within touching distance of safety heading into the penultimate round of fixtures.

The Burgundy outfit have endured a frustrating campaign overall, spending much of the season battling near the foot of the table, but they now know a win here would move them above Nice and guarantee they cannot finish in the automatic relegation places.

Auxerre’s main issue throughout the campaign has been a lack of attacking production at home, with only one side scoring fewer goals on their own turf in Ligue 1 this season than their modest tally of 16.

Still, the hosts appear to be finding form at the right moment, and they now have the opportunity to secure consecutive league victories for the first time since April 2025, while also chasing back-to-back home wins for the first time since November last year.

A victory here would guarantee that Pelissier’s men cannot finish in the bottom two this weekend, while it would also allow them to swap places with the visitors heading into the final round of fixtures.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Nice, meanwhile, are enduring a miserable end to what has been an extremely disappointing season by their standards, though they are still preparing for a Coupe de France final against Lens later this month, an occasion that could become an unwanted distraction as their Ligue 1 survival remains far from secure.

Les Aiglons head into this fixture without a league victory in six matches, drawing four and losing two during that run, with their latest outing ending in a 1-1 stalemate against Lens.

Finishing in the relegation play-off place would represent a major drop-off for a club that finished fourth in the league last season, especially as expectations were heightened at the start of the season.

However, one encouraging factor for Franck Haise’s side is their record against teams around them in the table, having won three of four league matches this term against sides currently below them.

Nice also boast a strong recent record in this fixture, winning the reverse encounter 3-1 earlier in the season, and they are now aiming to complete a league double over Auxerre for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign.

Still, their recent away form remains concerning, with the Riviera club winless in their last three league matches on the road, drawing two and losing one.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

W

D

D

D

L

W

Nice Ligue 1 form:

L

L

D

D

D

D

Nice form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Auxerre have several injury concerns heading into this crucial encounter after both Danny Namaso and Romain Faivre were forced off during the victory over Angers.

Donovan Leon remains unavailable with a thigh injury, while Oussama El Azzouzi and Nathan Buayi-Kiala are both sidelined with knee problems.

Fredrik Oppegard is also being assessed after suffering a rib issue, leaving Pelissier with defensive concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Sekou Mara, who grabbed a brace last time out, is expected to continue leading the attack, with Lassine Sinayoko likely to provide support in the final third.

Nice are hoping Elye Wahi will recover in time after missing recent matches, though the striker remains a doubt.

Moise Bombito could again miss out because of a lower leg injury, Mohamed Abdelmonem is sidelined with a muscle problem, while Everton Pereira continues to struggle with an ankle issue.

Jonathan Clauss is also questionable after sitting out the draw against Lens, which could force further reshuffling in the defensive unit.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

De Percin; Sy, Diomande, Okoh, Mensah; Ahamada, Owusu, Danois; Sinayoko, Mara, Cissokho

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Bah, Oppong; Louchet, Boudache, Boudaoui, Sanson, Bard; Cho, Diop

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Nice

With so much at stake for both sides, this has all the ingredients of a tense and nervy contest between two teams struggling for confidence.

Auxerre’s momentum from last weekend’s victory could give them an edge, but Nice possess greater individual quality and know avoiding defeat would still keep them above the hosts heading into the final day. A draw may ultimately suit neither side fully, but it feels the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.