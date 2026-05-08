Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'told' price they need to pay to sign Liverpool-linked midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 08 May 2026 19:49

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with a move for Victor Froholdt in the summer transfer window, with the Gunners now learning the likely fee required to prise him away from FC Porto.

Froholdt joined Porto in the summer of 2025 from FC Copenhagen and has made a strong impression in his debut campaign in Portugal.

The 20-year-old midfielder has eight goals and six assists across all competitions this season and has played on the right side of a three-man midfield, using his athleticism between the penalty areas.

Apart from Arsenal, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United have watched the Dane knowing that Porto are likely to have to sell players this summer.

How much Arsenal need to pay to sign Victor Froholdt?

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According to The Times, the North London club would need to pay around £52m to sign Froholdt, who is regarded as one of Porto’s most marketable assets.

Porto signed the midfielder for approximately £20m and handed him a contract until 2030, which includes a release clause worth around £73m.

However, with the Portuguese club needing to balance their finances, the report suggests they would be willing to negotiate for a fee closer to £52m rather than hold out for the full clause.

Arsenal are expected to make several squad decisions in the summer, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Christian Norgaard, Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

If players such as Norgaard, Mikel Merino or Nwaneri depart, Arsenal may have room to make a major midfield investment, although securing Froholdt would still be far from straightforward.

Arsenal could face Liverpool competition for Victor Froholdt

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It has also been reported that Liverpool’s recruitment staff have been impressed by Froholdt’s development and hold strong admiration for the midfielder.

The Reds may look to reshape their midfield after a disappointing campaign, particularly if changes are made involving players such as Alexis Mac Allister or Curtis Jones.

Froholdt is not a specialist holding midfielder, however, so if Liverpool were to view him as a deeper-lying replacement, there could be an adaptation period before he fully adjusts to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League.