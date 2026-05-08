Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'in love' with Arsenal-linked midfielder amid Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch issue

By Lewis Nolan | 08 May 2026 01:53

Liverpool hold a strong admiration for Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt, but Arsenal are also interested in his signature, the latest report has revealed.

Arne Slot's side will return to Premier League action on Saturday, when they take on Chelsea at Anfield, and a win would almost certainly guarantee Champions League football.

However, many fans had expectations of a title challenge following the club's summer expenditure of £450m, but it appears that the Merseysiders neglected their midfield in favour of their attack.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have struggled all season, and there have been calls for both to be replaced in the summer.

Danish outlet Bold report that Porto midfielder Froholdt has impressed Liverpool's recruitment staff, though if the Reds wish to sign the Arsenal-linked star, they may have to pay his €85m (£73.5m) release clause.

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Victor Froholdt assessed: Why do Liverpool want midfielder?

Froholdt is not a specialist number six, and he is instead more comfortable operating as a number eight, with the 20-year-old having scored six goals and provided six assists in 32 league matches for Porto this term.

It is somewhat concerning that the Danish star has only won 47% of his duels in the Portuguese top flight this season, especially considering a move to Anfield would represent a significant step up in physical intensity.

The chances of the 20-year-old immediately adapting to the demands of the Premier League are slim, and if Liverpool have ambitions of winning major honours, Froholdt cannot be anything more than a squad player.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch: What went wrong?

When Liverpool won the 2025-26 Premier League title, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch performed excellently in the middle of the pitch, but both have fallen far below their usual standards.

Mac Allister has struggled to compete physically this season, while Gravenberch has found it difficult when asked to play as the team's deepest midfielder, though he is a natural number eight.

Perhaps the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold has impacted their displays considering the right-back shouldered much of the team's responsibility in buildup, with Mac Allister and Gravenberch not nearly as accomplished with the ball as the defender.

Slot's poor setup out of possession has not helped matters, but the Dutchman's defensive shape cannot excuse some of the pair's failings.