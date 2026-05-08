Chelsea transfer news: Barcelona prepared to repeat Raphinha blueprint for Joao Pedro

By Axel Clody | 08 May 2026 09:16

Barcelona are dreaming big in the transfer market, despite their financial limitations. The Catalan side are watching the Premier League closely, banking on the idea that they can secure major reinforcements from the English top flight. The current target is Joao Pedro, the Brazilian forward of Chelsea.

The Brazilian has become the leading option, alongside Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, to bolster the Blaugrana side next season. Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, has made it his priority to find a centre-forward to replace Robert Lewandowski, who will leave the club next month.

Joao Pedro is a top-shelf attacker on the world football scene thanks to his intensity, sharp execution and physical capacity, all amply demonstrated in a Chelsea shirt. In addition, the Brazilian is young — he will only turn 25 in September — which has Barcelona dreaming of a forward who will be even more rounded in a few years' time, given Joao Pedro's high ceiling for growth.

Barcelona plot operation similar to Raphinha deal

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In order to land Joao Pedro, Barcelona are working on a plan similar to the one used to sign Raphinha in 2022. At the time, the Brazilian was playing for Leeds United in the Premier League and was an absolute standout. The difference lies in the gulf between the two clubs, since Chelsea are in a vastly stronger financial position than Raphinha's former English side.

When he chose to join Barcelona at the time, Raphinha was also 25 and considered one of the best right-wingers in the Premier League, while also being called up to the Brazil national team, he even played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite his strong football, Raphinha was expected to get an opportunity at a bigger stage of the game. And while Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs on the planet today, Barcelona believe they could offer Joao Pedro even more visibility.

Joao Pedro could cost almost double the Raphinha fee

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Raphinha cost the Spanish side £49.3m. Joao Pedro, should the negotiation progress, could cost almost double that: between £68m and £85m, according to Barcelona's projection.

Although he arrived at the Camp Nou in 2022, Raphinha only truly exploded under the management of Hansi Flick. Last season, he was even mentioned as a candidate to win the Ballon d'Or. Today he is the team's captain and a trusted man of Carlo Ancelotti in the Brazil national team.

Joao Pedro, meanwhile, has been growing in stature. The player went through Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion before reaching Chelsea. At the London club, he has 20 goals and nine assists this season, not counting his goals at the Club World Cup, the tournament where he made his Blues debut, scoring three in three matches.