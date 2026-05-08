Liverpool transfer news: Five signings Reds could make as £85m winger becomes top summer 'priority'

Liverpool are preparing for a huge summer rebuild after an underwhelming campaign exposed several weaknesses in Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds are expected to target reinforcements across multiple positions, with pace in attack now viewed internally as the biggest priority.

And highly-rated Yan Diomande has emerged as one of Liverpool’s standout targets ahead of the transfer window.

Yan Diomande is among Liverpool's top transfer targets

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

According to The Athletic journalist James Pearce, Liverpool are prioritising the addition of pace and directness out wide following the confirmed departure of Mohamed Salah.

The RB Leipzig winger is one player who Liverpool have extensively scouted in recent months, although talks have not yet progressed beyond initial groundwork.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young attacking talents and would reportedly cost around £85 million.

Diomande’s ability to stretch defences, attack space in behind and thrive in transition makes him an ideal stylistic fit for the quicker, more vertical attacking approach Liverpool are expected to move towards post-Salah.

With Federico Chiesa also expected to leave and Hugo Ekitike sidelined long-term through injury, attacking reinforcements have become absolutely essential.

What other business will Liverpool be looking to complete this summer?

© Imago

Liverpool’s summer rebuild is shaping up to be far broader than just refreshing the attack.

Midfield remains a key area to address, especially with uncertainty around both Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister. Jones continues to attract interest, while speculation over Mac Allister’s future hasn’t gone away.

Even if both stay, Liverpool still look short of the athleticism and intensity needed in the middle of the pitch, particularly if Slot pushes towards a more aggressive 4‑2‑2‑2 setup.

Full‑back is another position demanding attention.

On the left, Andy Robertson’s departure leaves a real question over whether Kostas Tsimikas is viewed as genuine competition for Milos Kerkez or simply a depth option.

On the right, the picture is even less settled. Trent Alexander‑Arnold’s exit has left a sizeable gap, and with Conor Bradley’s injuries and inconsistent performances elsewhere, Liverpool still haven’t found a reliable solution.

Denzel Dumfries has been mentioned, but his age doesn’t quite fit the club’s usual recruitment profile.

Centre‑back is one of the few areas where Liverpool now seem relatively calm. Ibrahima Konate is expected to sign a new deal, and several young defenders are returning to bolster the squad.

But the biggest challenge remains replacing Mo Salah’s explosiveness and end product.

Whether that comes from Diomande or another elite forward, Liverpool simply can’t ignore the need for pace, unpredictability and cutting edge in the final third as Slot shapes his first squad.