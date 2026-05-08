Liverpool transfer news: 'Not at the level' - Reds legend questions summer signing's level

By Axel Clody | 08 May 2026 07:22 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 07:23

Liverpool are still trying to reorganise key parts of the squad following a season marked by inconsistency, and the left-back position has returned to the centre of the debate in England. Despite the heavy investment in Milos Kerkez at the start of the campaign, the Hungarian's adaptation remains surrounded by question marks.

Former Reds player Danny Murphy criticised the defender's performances and stated that the hierarchy should target the signing of Newcastle United standout Lewis Hall to raise the level in the position.

Kerkez arrived at Anfield surrounded by expectation. Signed from Bournemouth for £40m, he became the most expensive full-back in Liverpool's history. The arrival of the young Hungarian was interpreted as a natural renewal move for a position dominated by Andy Robertson in recent years. However, the response on the pitch is still far from the expected impact.

Despite regular game time under Arne Slot, the No. 6 has been unable to silence the doubts. Liverpool have struggled defensively at various moments throughout the campaign, picking up unusual defeats for a side defending the Premier League title. Against this backdrop, Murphy believes the left flank has lost technical and competitive strength.

Comparisons with Liverpool of past seasons

© Imago / David Rawcliffe / Propaganda photo

When analysing the club's current period, Murphy recalled the importance the full-back positions had during the most successful campaigns of the Jurgen Klopp era. For him, the current Liverpool side has yet to find someone capable of reproducing the security and attacking influence that Robertson, who will leave at the end of the current campaign, and Alexander-Arnold (now at Real Madrid) offered together.

In an interview with the website of betting firm Betarades.gr, the former midfielder questioned whether Kerkez has the level required to lead the position in a side aiming to dominate England again after an inconsistent 2025-26.

"At left-back, although Milos Kerkez is a trier and he's improved, is he at the level Liverpool need to win league titles and the Champions League? My feeling is that he's not. He's probably an understudy; he's probably a backup. Now, if you've got 60 games in a season and you're competing in all competitions, you can't just have one. But he's not better than Andy Robertson," he said.

The former player went on to highlight how the characteristics of the previous first-choice full-backs gave stability to Liverpool's defensive system and even helped the centre-backs. Murphy went further and stated that the club needs to bring in a full-back capable of immediately competing for a starting spot, rather than simply taking on a squad role. He believes Konaté and Virgil van Dijk have suffered as a result of the changes at full-back, given that the previous duo were both calm with the ball and excellent going forward, which had a settling effect on the centre-backs.

He added that Liverpool need to bring in someone of established quality who can genuinely push Kerkez and even overtake him in the pecking order, rather than serving as a mere understudy. According to the former Reds midfielder, the Kerkez signing has not worked out as planned.

Lewis Hall, the ideal name in the eyes of the former midfielder

© Imago / Focus Images

After his criticism of Kerkez, Murphy named the "ideal" man to potentially take over the left-back position at Liverpool: Lewis Hall. The Newcastle full-back has earned more game time in recent seasons and consolidated his reputation as one of the most promising young defenders in the Premier League.

Versatile, technical and consistent defensively, the Englishman is appealing precisely because he combines the characteristics that the former midfielder considers essential for the position. Murphy showed enthusiasm when speaking about Hall and suggested the Reds should take advantage of any market opening involving the Magpies, who are unlikely to be playing European competition in 2026-27.

"To be honest, depending on what happens with the Newcastle situation, I'm a huge fan of Lewis Hall. I think he's a wonderful player, a brilliant footballer, and when it comes to one-on-one defending, he's very, very good."

"It's probably unlikely you're going to get him out because it looks like Sandro Tonali might go and Anthony Gordon might go. But if Newcastle do have to sell and you can pinch him, even if you have to pay a bit more for him, he's still a young man, he's got the Premier League experience, and I think he's been one of Newcastle's shining lights this season," he concluded.